Since its beginnings with the inaccurately named Moral Majority in the 1980’s to its political and judicial ascendancy in the 2010’s, white Christian nationalism has come far as a political force in America.
Yet with its “triumphs” in the public arena, I have been struck by its utter failure at advancing the Christian part of its identity.
A Gallup survey has found, for the first time, a majority of Americans do not belong to any organized religious entity. The survey was not referring just to evangelical Christianity, nor to Christianity as a whole. It was referring to any religious group.
So for the past 40 years, we have seen the increasing influence of fundamentalist Christians in governmental affairs and yet there has been a steady decline in voluntary affiliation with religion.
I have seen the change in my own family. While my maternal grandparents were religiously affiliated as were their children, of the next generation, to the best of my knowledge, I am the only cousin to have maintained a religious affiliation throughout my life.
How could this societal decline in religiosity occur with the ever increasing prominence of evangelical Christianity reflected in our law and public policies?
Could this actually be a function of those religiously inspired laws, judicial decisions, and public policies? Could there possibly be a negative reaction to the imposition of religious dictates through political control rather than through conversion by proselytizing?
I have yet to find the biblical passage where Jesus says to his followers: I command you to take control of the government and use its coercive powers to force other people to comply with your religious beliefs.
Or could the decline be the result of persecution of our family members or friends because they do not conform to historic societal norms? Just this week, at my church, one of our parishioners asked the congregation to pray for him and his friends who are being subjected to vitriol here in Moore County.
Elsewhere, the friends of a family member are astonished that my family still loves and cares for our family member while their families have disowned them for their choice of whom they love.
Or could the reasons for the decline be revealed in a recent survey commissioned by the Episcopal Church? This survey covered a variety of topics related to Christianity in America. I thought many of the survey results were enlightening.
The survey asked self-reported Christians if they agreed with what are Jesus’ actual teachings on a variety of subjects (love your enemies, turn the other cheek, feed the hungry, heal the sick, etc). While the survey responses were broken down by subsets of Christians, I was immediately struck by how often a majority of each subset disagreed on what are the specific teachings of Jesus.
In no particular order, a majority of Catholics disagreed with 14 out of the 18 teachings listed, mainline Protestants 10 of 18, Other Protestants eight of 18, and Other Christians seven of 18.
Putting these results in the context of the larger society, the survey also asked respondents what words they would use to describe Christians. While self-described Christians used words like “giving,” “compassionate,” “loving” and “respectful” to describe themselves, the top three responses from those of other religions and those of no religion were “hypocritical,” “judgmental” and “self righteous” when describing Christians.
One can certainly understand the hypocritical response given how often Christians in the survey disagree on what Christ’s actual teachings are. And if Christians are seen as hypocritical by most nonbelievers, how likely is it that they would then choose to embrace Christianity and turn away from nonbelief? Likewise, if Christians are seen as persecuting our friends and family members, how likely is it that we will want to join such a faith community?
Further, if Christians have to resort to governmental coercion to get people to comply with their religious beliefs, how likely will it be that those same people will then want to voluntarily associate with such a faith?
Something has sadly gone wrong over the past 40 years. A certain version of Christianity has gained prominence with part of the political spectrum while at the same time people have been moving away from religion in general, while specifically describing Christians as hypocrites. We see a doubling down as some Christians persecute our friends and family over sexual mores while protecting sexual predators within their own clergy and hierarchy.
None of this advances Christianity, but perhaps that is not the really important part of the white Christian nationalist agenda.
Kyle Sonnenberg, a Southern Pines resident, served as town manager from 1988 to 2004 and retired after a three-decade career in city management in three states.
Exactly. That is exactly how I feel. I stopped going to church when Trump was elected and I began to see how "Christians" worshipped him. The past 7-8 years of American politics have really made me question my beliefs. From the moral majority forward we have become less tolerant of those of other faiths or no faith. So frightening. The Christian Nationalists claim they are being persecuted. Oh pish posh! It's everyone else who is being persecuted by the Christian Nationalists.
