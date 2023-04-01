It was 5:30 the other morning when I set out for the gym from my home in Seven Lakes. As I drove down N.C. 211 and approached the intersection of Love Grove Church Road, an eerie orange glow emanated from the roadside.
An accident? A fire? At this hour?
Yes, it was a fire, and no, it was no accident. It was a burn pile associated with what has been an aggressive land clearing along the road, the first step in what will be almost a five-year effort to widen the highway out past Seven Lakes.
A lot of the land being cleared is either vacant or the buildings set far back enough that they’re not affected, except for losing some frontage. But that’s not entirely the case; wrecking crews with the demolition company D.H. Griffin recently completed the knockdown and clean up of a small strip center at the corner where NC. 73 intersects 211.
Until recently, that strip center was home to an antiques store and Nardo’s barber shop. Now, it is little more than scratched up dirt with a small shed that was out of the road’s way.
This intersection was once what one would call the “downtown” of West End.
In a remembrance he wrote for the April issue of the Seven Lakes Insider, John Nardo said the barber shop saw a couple generations of Nardos cutting hair. His father and grandfather were business stalwarts for decades.
“Nardo’s was more than a place to get a haircut,” he wrote. “It was a place to visit with friends, catch up on local happenings and the news and so much more. Many generations of folks have been loyal customers at Nardo’s Barber Shop, and this West End institution will be missed.”
Just west of Nardo’s was the old West End High School. Moore County knocked down the long vacant property about four years ago and sold the property.
Other changes are coming. The Log Cabin Country Store, known for its menagerie of concrete fountains and garden figurines — Bigfoot and the pink spotted pigs were a staple out front — is closed, awaiting the maw of the backhoe.
Closer to Seven Lakes, West End Elementary School is losing much of its front yard, including an old split-rail fence. Engineers say safety won’t be compromised, but it’s hard to drive by the school without seeing just how close drivers will be to the front door.
We’re going to be living with this construction zone for a long time. Progress has its price and we western Moore residents are the latest to be paying the price. In recent days, I’ve heard distinctly more road noise that the trees used to filter. And the loss of that many trees — and many more to come — has changed the landscape, the drainage and the character of life.
Based on comments from some of my fellow homeowners at an informal information session about the widening last week, few people are thinking about how this will likely change western Moore long term. Right now, they’re focused on which buildings and trees will go.
But the bigger question is what’s to come. That’s not nearly so clear, but you don’t build a four-lane divided highway through a community of 6,000 people and not stir up new growth pressures.
Moore County officials are talking again about bringing sewer to the region, something that could bring exponential growth potential years from now. Seven Lakes, Foxfire and unincorporated areas west of Pinehurst are already seeing more home building than they’ve ever seen in such a short period of time. That aggregation of rooftops begets more development to serve those people, like drug stores, groceries, gas stations and other small businesses.
I don’t necessarily bemoan what’s to come. Frankly, I’d welcome more grocery options and a decent coffee shop. But let’s not fool ourselves. Our rural roots are getting uprooted, and change will happen. It already is, one burn pile at a time.
A widened road will be welcomed in the end. But the beginning and middle will take a lot of tolerance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.