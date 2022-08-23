I married him for life but not for lunch” is meant to express the fact that when spouses stop working at the same time, they run the risk of being in each other’s hip pockets far more than they might like.
Getting away from one another can be as rejuvenating as coming together, maybe more so.
I have a way of both helping myself and helping other wives. I have dates several times a week to meet two handsome and lovely men for breakfast at the wonderful Pine Crest Inn. We talk about lots of things, although we have wisely moved politics off the table. Really, is that any way, no matter who you vote for, to start your day?
The rise of anger and frustration may well be that not enough people are starting their day with people who bring joy to the table, who tease and banter but never harm. And finding someone that you don’t look at 24/7 is also a nice way to shake it up, adding some new perspectives and stories to one’s own life.
When I told “the boys” that I wanted to write about them, I promised not to use their names, lest women all over Moore County start trying to get time with them. So we will call them “Tom” and “Charles.”
This all started by accident. I was there by myself one day, always saying hello to Tom and Charles, whom I had known before, but never imposing myself on what looked like a guys club. Then one day, Tom said, “Come join us” and thus began my semi-regular stint at the table.
Tom and Charles are there nearly every day and the staff, who are always attentive, are even more so with them — and now me. We get to know their names, what they are looking to do in college, how their spouses are faring with various aches and pains. It also doesn’t hurt that the inn has a frequent-breakfast card that earns you a free breakfast. I mean, who doesn’t like a little bribe to do just what you would do anyway?
We are always at the same table and greet some of the other regulars, like Frank, who is turning 100 this year. He drives a beautiful older car, looks snappy every day and has a sweet disposition that makes everyone love him. If he misses a day we all go on high alert until we know he is still safe and sound.
Frank is, I believe, the oldest member of the Breakfast Club. He sits at his own table though he has been known to join us. He makes the rest of us feel much younger, and he offers a silent challenge to us to be in such good shape when reaching 100.
My golf education has grown while sitting with my boys. I don’t play golf and never will but that doesn’t mean I can’t listen to tales of their games. The LIV discussion has been interesting.
I certainly was raised with the principle of loyalty to those you start out with. My dad was in the Marine Corps and that should be enough said about how we view loyalty. And, as the saying goes, I think that you “leave with the girl what brung you.”
We have had some lively discussions with the golf debate about is it a competition if you’re paid upfront, let alone that you had to choose to leave “the girl what brung you” to even participate.
We go back and forth on “wouldn’t you say yes for $100 million” and “where is the sense of ethics on doing harm to the PGA.” I am like someone trying to see many sides of a very expensive car wreck as very wealthy players feel cheated by their own decisions. But I digress.
I have breakfast at least once a week with men I do not live with who treat me as a pal, a foil, as someone they need to educate on golf. Their wives are spared their jokes and stories, which they have heard over and over and are all new to me.
The same applies to my jokes and stories. Darling Husband is perfectly happy to have a morning without me and has a standing invite to come to The Table.
The boys and I have never left angry; usually we are laughing and we part with a hug. Add a side of bacon and you have the perfect breakfast. I recommend this.
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
