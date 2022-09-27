I read with interest — and mostly agreed with — The Pilot’s recent Best of the Pines section. But please allow me, for the first time in several years, to add my own (admittedly arbitrary and sometimes silly) list.
In no particular order …
Best home improvement store (where I sometimes seem to spend about half my time): Lowe’s.
Best and friendliest bike shop: Rainbow Cycles, North East Broad Street, Southern Pines.
Best place to go watch an on-screen movie or live play: The Sunrise Theater, which we’re so lucky to have still operating in downtown Southern Pines.
Best and most helpful book store: the well-stocked and conveniently located Country Bookshop in downtown Southern Pines.
Tied for best hardware store with the best service: Burney’s, in Aberdeen, and Ace, out near the airport.
Best and most well-stocked supermarkets: the Harris Teeter stores in Aberdeen and — again — out near the airport. (The one out near Pinehurst is even better-stocked, but so spacious that one tends to get lost.)
Best place to enjoy a delicious, quickly prepared and reasonably priced breakfast: It’s a tie between Mac’s Breakfast Anytime, on U.S. 1 in Aberdeen, and (directly across the road) Sizzlin’ Steak or Eggs. Then again, there’s Pete’s Family Restaurant, up near Carthage.
Most scrumptious, fresh and well-prepared carry-out meals: China Garden Buffet, Aberdeen.
What looks like the nicest and most promising place to retire to (though there are so many around here): Penick Village, Southern Pines.
Best place to take a healthy walk: around the lake at Reservoir Park.
Coolest on-tap beer selection: a tie between Southern Pines Brewing Company and Southern Pines Growler. (But look out for the most promising brewery, the one Southern Pines Brewing is planning to open in the awesome but long-vacant former “Buggy Building” up in Carthage.)
Libraries: We’re so blessed. Hard to choose between the one in Southern Pines and the one out on the Sandhills Community College campus, both of which have awesome book collections and lots of comfortable places to sit and read or work. Then there’s the friendly Given Library in Pinehurst, attached to which is the Tufts Archives, with its fascinating collection of research materials.
Best place for your discussion group to meet for a tasty breakfast, as our Junto bunch does once a month: Pine Crest Inn, Pinehurst.
Best and most sensible breakfast pastries for those dining at home: those big Cranberry Nut Crunch cookies from the Harris Teeter bakery department.
Best hot dogs: The Ice Cream Parlor, downtown Southern Pines.
Best and most authentic Italian food: Vito’s Ristorante and Pizzeria, Southern Pines.
Best plumbers: John Cole’s.
Best and most service-friendly place for heating and air conditioning repair and replacement: Comfort Services.
Best place to find collars, leashes, toys, food, grooming supplies – and any other imaginable kind of stuff for your pampered dog or cat: PetSmart.
Best place to find any imaginable kind of beautifully healthy green plant, flower, bush or tree you might need — and, if you prefer, someone to quickly come and do a great job of planting it in your yard: Gulley’s Garden Center, Southern Pines.
Best place to work out (which I pledge to start doing again now that fall is here and winter’s on the way and I will no longer have the excuse of so much yard work to do): FirstHealth Fitness, Pinehurst.
Best car wash: Par 3, Aberdeen.
Best sound to wake up to: the lonesome, somehow comforting horn blare of a passenger train making its 7 a.m. (or later) stop at our beautifully restored depot.
Finally, the most pleasant place to sit and read a book while watching squirrels gather nuts, hearing the caws of agitated nearby crows, and even seeing an occasional whitetail doe and fawn pass quietly through: the little side porch on our house right here in Southern Pines. (Also the best place to write a silly column.)
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at stevebouser@gmail.com.
