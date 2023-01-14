Having just endured some of the coldest sustained temperatures on record here in the Sandhills, why would the frozen fountains, ponds and lakes that dot our landscape remind me of our tenuous hold on life? Well, those icy waters did remind me of that and more. They also reminded me of growing up a few city blocks from Lake Erie in northeast Ohio, not far from where Mom grew up.
I have a particular affinity for Lake Erie, what I consider the greatest of our Great Lakes. Gouged out by glaciers, a leftover from the Ice Age, Lake Erie (along with its four sisters) is truly one of the world’s natural wonders.
My appreciation for Lake Erie may be difficult to understand, especially for those who have seen the Atlantic Ocean. In the big scheme of things, Lake Erie isn’t all that impressive, especially if you’ve never seen it. In addition to being freshwater versus salt water and, therefore, without the normal lineup of salty sea-villains like sharks, Portuguese Men-of-War or barracuda, Lake Erie is tiny compared to the Atlantic Ocean.
But you wouldn’t know it standing on Lake Erie’s southern shore in northern Ohio, peering across its vastness to unseen Canada, a vastness that could be an ocean if you didn’t know otherwise.
I grew up just a few blocks from Lake Erie in Willowick, Ohio, playing along its shore in those simpler days when Mom (as did most mothers of the age) kicked her free-range kids outside after lunch, telling us to “be back when the streetlights come on.”
And happily, out the door we flew and stayed outside for hours, journeying blocks from home, unwatched and unsupervised, walking or riding our bikes to the lake to skip the large, smooth flat stones that litter the Lake Erie shoreline. In the midst of our stone-skipping contests, we could sometimes get those stones to skip so many times we lost count — a dozen times or more.
Lake Erie is resilient, another reason to appreciate it. By the early 1960s, industrial pollution, farming runoff and human waste had fouled its waters. When I was skipping stones from its shoreline, Mom allowed us to go to the lake unescorted but warned us to stay out of the water and to keep our skipping stone-dirtied hands away from our mouths. Lake Erie was a filthy, dirty, unswimmable, polluted mess.
Today, though, Lake Erie is back. It’s not perfect, but it’s far healthier than it was 60 years ago due to environmental protections. The last time I was there a few years ago, people were swimming in the lake. Commercial fishing has also returned.
Another of Lake Erie’s enduring qualities, especially from the perspective of a kid, is her ability to dump lots of “lake effect” snow on surrounding communities, especially those south and east of the lake like in the one in which we lived.
We kids prayed for snow storms. And our prayers were often granted from November through March. School was rarely canceled back then, even with several feet of snow. We, like our parents before us, would “walk uphill both ways to and from school in blinding blizzards.”
Snow drifts piled up against the front door so high that it couldn’t be opened. We had to use the back door until Dad cleared the snow away from the front door so it could be used again.
The lake would often freeze over during those frigid northern Ohio winters. People have even walked across the lake, arriving in Canada a day and a half after stepping on its frozen surface from its Ohio shore.
And it’s that frozen Lake Erie and our own Sandhills waters frozen during our recent cold snap that reminded me of our tenuous hold on life.
Our lives turn on a dime. A few seconds one way or the other can alter — or finish — our course.
Lake Erie regurgitated my mom after having swallowed her when she was just 8. Playing along the lake shore, she broke through the lake’s thinning ice in late winter of 1936 and, going down “for the count,” was rescued by a young man who dove into the icy water to pull her out — sputtering and freezing — but alive. She never saw that young man again. He vanished after rescuing her.
I’ve never forgotten the fact that my brothers and sister and I wouldn’t be here if the greatest of the Great Lakes hadn’t reconsidered its “meal” — and if that young angel of a man hadn’t been at the right place at the right time to rescue my mom.
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News. Contact him at fetzerab@ec.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.