Why are some Americans obsessed with other citizens who are not like them? Right now the obsession seems to be against Asian Americans.
Let me share my experience on this topic.
The first six years of my education were spent in Pioneer School. As I graduated from high school, we discovered that only five boys from Pioneer had made it through all 12 years. We were all good friends, and decided to call ourselves “Sons of Pioneer.”
One of our group was Hank Lee, whose father ran the Chinese laundry in town. Hank and I had been good friends for 12 years. Over these years, we had been top students in our class, and developed a friendly competition.
Our town promoted an annual “mayor-for-a-day” election for the junior and senior high schools. In the ninth grade, Hank and I discussed our political plans. Always looking ahead, he said he thought he would wait until our senior year, so I ran for mayor in junior high, and won quite easily.
When we hit the 12th grade, we faced two elections, mayor-for-a-day, and senior class officers. Hank ran for mayor and was elected by a landslide. He was also elected class president.
Nobody viewed him as Chinese; he was just one of us. His father’s laundry was one of the established businesses in town. Most of us knew and loved the Lees.
Hank had four brothers and sisters, whom I got to know quite well. In later life they all earned their Ph.D.s, except for Hank. He went on to excel in the U.S. military academy at West Point. He served America for several years in Vietnam. He was in every way an exemplary citizen, and we were always friends.
Every five years our class held a reunion, and Hank, as president, always came back and took part in the activities. There were nearly 400 members of our class, and he seemed to remember them all.
So, my fellow Americans, if you are of Asian heritage, you are my friends, and I respect and admire you. I know what you can accomplish, I know how hard you wor,k and I cringe when I learn of assaults against you.
And if you are an American who is carrying out such criticisms and attacks, I implore you to put aside your hatred and get to know them. Part of this pattern is what is called white supremacy, but we are no better than any person of another race or nationality.
America is no longer white, Anglo-Saxon and Protestant, if it ever really was. We are Europeans and Africans and Asians, we are Christians and Jews and Muslims and Hindus. We are one nation under one God, and when we all live and work in unity our future is bright indeed.
So thanks, Hank, for being who you are, for teaching us by your life that we can all live together in peace and love and respect.
Harry Bronkar is a retired Baptist minister living in Seven Lakes. Contact him at hbronkar@gmail.com.
