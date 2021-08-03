(A version of this first appeared Aug. 14, 2013.)
A friend recently forwarded me one of those emails that makes the rounds. This one was an “Age Test” that asked you to identify a couple of dozen items or activities shown in old photos. I passed.
There were 45 rpm records, jacks, a window speaker from a drive-in movie, and so on. But the black-and-white picture that caught my eye showed a bunch of high school girls sitting at manual typewriters. It asked: “Did you, or anyone you know, ever take this class in school?”
Did I ever.
When I was in high school back in Missouri, I worked early mornings and late afternoons for a veterinarian, cleaning out cages and feeding the dogs and cats. I worked on Saturdays, too, sometimes accompanying the vet on house calls. He was a stolid old German named Dr. E. W. Millenbruck. He seldom had anything to say. But when he did, you listened.
On the spring day in question, I was riding shotgun in his 1954 Pontiac as we headed for a distant dairy farm, where I was to help perform a cesarean section to remove a mummified calf from a Guernsey cow.
On the way out, I began leafing through some materials from Carthage High School. Dr. Millenbruck asked what I was doing. I explained that I was trying to decide what other elective course to take for my junior year the next fall, besides General Shop. He offered a two-word piece of advice: “Take typing.”
Typing?! That was the last thing I would have been caught dead signing up for. Basket weaving, maybe. But typing? That was what girls took if they were going to be secretaries. No way.
But Dr. Millenbruck was a smart old dude who generally knew what he was talking about — when he talked. So after consulting with my parents, I relented and decided to take his advice. And the next September, I found myself sitting self-consciously in Edith Owens’ Typewriting I class, surrounded mostly by girls and confronting a massive, gray Remington manual (that was the only kind they had back then) typewriter.
Mrs. Owens was a good teacher who brooked no nonsense and accepted no excuses, and soon our room was echoing with the sounds of dozens of keyboards clickety-clacking, margin bells ringing, and carriage returns zip-clunking. It was all very machine-age. You created a fuzzy black (or red) letter on a paper page by jamming down on a mechanical key that caused a metal striker to swing up and whack against a fabric tape.
I must say that I got pretty fast at that typing business. For some reason, instead of “the quick brown fox” or whatever, we were required to endlessly practice typing the phrase, “It is the duty of a man to do me a turn and if he can he is to do so.” (I can still — and just did — whip it out at dazzling speed.)
Once you had memorized the locations of the various letters, your eyes were to stay on the paper. Glancing down at the keyboard was a no-no. Just to make sure we were flying blind, we were finally required to cover the keys with pieces of black electrical tape.
Especially forbidden — and likely to provoke a whack with Mrs. Owens’ ruler — was resting the heels of your hands on the frame of the machine as you typed. (I still feel guilty when I find myself doing that on my laptop.)
Electric typewriters came along not long after my graduation, of course. Then, much later, computer keyboards — and now, wonders like the iPhone on which I am now thumb-typing this as I sit in a doctor’s waiting room. (If there weren’t so many people within earshot, I’d probably be dictating it to Siri.)
But despite all the astounding technological advances in this Brave New World of ours, I find it comforting somehow to note that the good old, antique keyboard pattern remains the gold standard.
And when I consider how much time I must have saved while making who knows how many tens of millions of keystrokes over a half-century of newspapering and other writing, I have to offer heartfelt, long-belated thanks to Edith Owens. And to Dr. Millenbruck for steering me her way.
After all, they both saw it as their duty to do me a turn, and since they could, they did so.
(Darn. I wasn’t able to thumb that nearly as fast as I could have typed it back in the good old manual days. And why does AutoCorrect keep trying to make all those stupid changes?)
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
