That Car Warranty Call Needs Serious Regulation
I bet you and I share a friend who seems to be very, very worried about us and our car warranty. Susie calls from many different phone numbers both in- and out-of-state to warn me that I am close to the end of my car warranty and should act NOW to keep that from happening.
Bet you know Susie, like I know Susie. Oh! Oh! Oh! What a gal!
Susie and her various friends who call about roofing or investments claim that either they have sent me mail (which I never, ever received) or that I responded to a previous letter or call (which I never, ever have) ,and despite my hitting the “just hit the number 9 to opt out,” it never, ever does.
Now, nothing I say or do will make the insurrection come out with truth and needed censure. Nothing I can say or do will get the NC DOT to keep its eyes on N.C. 5 as it develops and needs more stop lights, but I am betting that if everyone who is sick and tired of these pointless, annoying and bogus calls were to lean on our state and federal representatives, we might get them to take us seriously.
It is not just that I am annoyed to have to hear my phones ring and answer a bogus call, but there’s some poor soul who does not realize they are scammers, not connected with Ford or Lincoln or Toyota or any other real business. They might be taken for a ride financially, and I think that is beyond unfair.
These callers use scary terms for folks who may not be as sharp as they once were or who fear ever being on the “outs” with a manufacturer or whose language skills aren’t quite up to snuff being new to this country. Whatever the reason, someone is getting suckered in, or they would not be churning out these calls like fried food at a state fair.
I would dearly love to have the home numbers of Tillis, Burr, Boles and Hudson as well as whoever else can make this go away — and call them, all of us call them, whenever and as often as we are annoyed by these calls. Maybe then they would turn on these folks, who I am guessing are supported by some lobbying team to skirt rules and laws so that they can bedevil us.
If I have a warranty, they know my home address and my email. They will have invoices and contracts and we will have been doing business since I bought/leased my car. They don’t cold-call the nation.
Nor does the IRS or Medicare. It is time, well beyond time, for our representative to make these calls illegal and prosecute these scammers.
Our time is valuable. Our phones should not become weapons against us by trying to scare or scam us, and there should be a hefty price to pay. Let those fines go toward education and the arts and do some real good.
It seems that while we are very good at developing technologies, we are lousy at building borders and etiquette around them. Our laws do not seem to work for us in this regard.
I still do not understand why, with Bluetooth being ubiquitous, I see people still being allowed to drive while holding a phone. That should also be against the law because it is a technology that has advanced so one does not have to endanger one’s self or others to make a call. Better still, pull over. But no, our laws in N.C.are tilted to the provider, not to the user.
It is beyond time for our legislators to start picking some “low hanging fruit” on behalf of us rather than the donor and lobbyists. Get the scammers off our phones, both landline and cell, and get our cells out of the hands of drivers.
The world will be calmer, kinder and besides, it will make a nice nest egg for education as the scammers and stubborn drivers refuse to abide by it. Win-win.
Susie can just get a real job and leave us alone.
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired here from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
