Sheepish as I am now to admit, Thanksgiving never meant much to me as a holiday. Growing up, other than gathering for the traditional family meal of turkey and trimmings and falling asleep in front of the Dallas Cowboys game on TV, the day just passed in ordinary fashion.
For the first half of my working life, Thanksgiving had been the one holiday I regularly volunteered to work. Doing so fulfilled the work-a-holiday requirement and guaranteed I’d have off Christmas and New Year’s, which doubles as my birthday.
Thanksgiving office duty had perks. It was usually quiet in the newsroom, and the holiday “orphans” always pulled together a covered-dish meal to rival whatever our families were having at home. Office management also kicked in a cooked turkey for our trouble.
Thanksgiving was more the incidental holiday, the pre-game, as it were, to the bigger day four weeks down the calendar.
And yet, Thanksgiving now seems to be the holiday I enjoy the most. What is it? A message that’s opposite the crush of commercialism that otherwise bombards us this time of year? The fact that it’s just one day instead of a “season”? The lack of baggage?
Yes to all that. But for me, it’s a sense of peace I don’t really feel any other holiday. Thanksgiving doesn’t need a big meal or a parade or a tailgate party or any other trapping. It doesn’t need decorating or heralding or playlisting or wrapping. It can just be itself, a holiday that walks around the house in its bathrobe and fuzzy slippers for the day if it wants.
Thanksgiving doesn’t require grand gestures or gifts or gyrations, though you can. It is perfectly fine to bedeck the day out in grand tradition or play it out like some stereotypical John Hughes movie. Make the table groan under the weight of Big Bird and the Side Dishes.
Or not. Make popcorn, toast and serve jelly beans on a pingpong table, a la Charlie Brown. Eat cereal with milk. Binge watch “Bar Rescue” or some other crap on the television.
I’ve grown to love Thanksgiving not for the pressure it puts me under but the pressure it frees me from. Christmas is the crucible. Thanksgiving is the cruise.
I am thankful for what Thanksgiving can be — and what it doesn’t have to be. I am grateful every day for the abundant goodness I have in my life: a beautiful and loving wife with a kind heart who looks at me with love every day; two children who amaze me everyday with their intelligence, humor and fearlessness; a job that I want to go to every day and fulfills my goals; a home and community that most would envy; good health and the good sense not to take it for granted; and the appreciation that it is only through God’s grace that I have any and all of the above.
Maybe that’s the beauty of Thanksgiving. It’s not a day that calls attention to itself. It’s a day that reflects — and allows us to do the same.
