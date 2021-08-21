In his Gettysburg Address, Lincoln called this nation a government “of the people, for the people, and by the people.” He was so enamored with the “we the people” concept that he further said that the specific concept should not be allowed to vanish from this Earth.
Lincoln’s deep thinking with respect to this country and its future — his government of, for and by the people — stood out as phenomenal. The concept is not just words piled on words but unique, in that it sets the people as first in the scheme of things. Lincoln further added in the same address that this nation was not only conceived in liberty but dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. This was revolutionary thinking.
So where are we 158 years later? Lincoln’s concept of that time should apply to all issues, not just those of the 19th century. Do we have a government of, for and by the people? Do our elected officials represent us? Are we electing representatives who are there to do our will, or are they there for their own ambition?
When hiring someone, their ambition is usually considered a good thing. Our culture believes an ambitious person will work hard and “get the job done.” It is a quality held in high esteem in most Western cultures. The dilemma in this is when it comes to one’s ambition with respect to representative government. Career and ambition neatly fit together with one glaring dilemma, and that dilemma is found in one’s allegiance; allegiance to whom? That answer is clear: the people who “hired” you.
When one looks at the “who hired you” and places ambition for a career on the table with representative government, who gets your allegiance, the people who elected you or the people who paid the way?
It is easy for one to tip allegiance away from the people when the “who hired you” is muddied water. Ambition for a career becomes the motivation, not representing the voters.
Consider the subject of immigration. Voters are pretty well in favor of a controlled border, but for years Republicans and Democrats alike have done nothing. Why not? Because the donor class wants cheap labor, and so for the past 50 plus years the donors have won.
When the representative gives the public little or no attention, voting follows the will of special interests because they put him/her in their “career position.” This is not only logical but essentially what we have been doing, and rewarding.
The longtime columnist George Will addressed the issue in his 1992 book “Term Limits and the Recovery of Deliberative Democracy.” The deliberative democracy that Will writes of occurs when Lincoln’s “of, for and by” the people replaces career-oriented representatives. The elected representative embraces deliberative democracy as simply time on the job to serve the people.
This shift from “ambitious career oriented representatives” to “deliberative democracy oriented representatives” is accomplished with term limits. When career special interest orientation becomes a nonentity because of term limits, deliberative democracy becomes the way of government and in line with Lincoln’s “of, for and by” the people.
Term limits have been on the minds of our elected representatives for some time. It is possible to bring about deliberative democracy — and with it Lincoln’s dream. It’s been a long hard road to Lincoln’s dream of government. The reality is not only alive but ready to achieve. A simple term limit gets it done.
Cliff Sumrall is a retired professor and Pinehurst resident.
