Happy Hallomas. Or is it Merry Christoween? For sure we are in the inbetween.
These first weeks of fall feel conflicted. We should be reveling in the glory of autumn, yet the retail industrial complex has its eyes fixed on the holidays beyond.
And so pumpkins have shared shelf space with rosemary bushes cut like evergreens. Skeletons and inflatable ghouls pal it up with life-size Santa and Rudolph. Spotted this year inside one national retailer: a 6-foot African American Santa. I’m just waiting for the boneheaded boycotters protesting such “wokeness.”
Holidays have increasingly blurred and blended together, evoking great emotional swings and calendrical confusion. Just as October and early November can be 40 degrees in the morning and 80 by noon, we are whipsawed from holiday to holiday for no reason other than to fill our carts with overpriced lawn ornaments and juice the gross domestic product.
Fall’s festive foliage of reds, yellows and oranges are still on the trees, but you can hear in the background the donning of gay apparel and fa-la-la-la-la. The first Hallmark Channel Christmas movie rolled out on Oct. 21. The channel is releasing — unleashing? — 40 new Christmas movies this year. 40.
First out of the gate this year — while the pumpkin spice Special K cereal was still on the grocery shelves — was Noel Next Door: “A hard-working single mom gets into a war of words with a neighbor who she feels is ruining Christmas, only to find that this misunderstood grouch just may steal her heart.”
I’m betting hard he does.
As for that national holiday that today is little more than a speed bump — an interloping interlude — the retailing of Thanksgiving is the domain of the grocery retailing complex, where aisles are now blocked with pallets of stuffing and end caps are crammed with cranberry sauce. Buy those basters and canned pumpkin while they last!
Actually, there are signs of Thanksgiving in other stores. Just down the aisle from the life-size African American Santas was a pallet of turkey fryers. They should have been cross merchandised with garden hoses, based on how many people start fires each year with those things. There are more cooking-related fires on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year. Put that in your pot and fry it.
It may not read like it, but I really do enjoy the holiday season. I’m just looking for some seasonal separation. Instead, we are treated to a regular dissonance that puts the Valentine candy out before New Year’s Day, fall wreaths in mid- July, Christmas baubles in October.
It makes me sick of the holiday before it even gets here. A pumpkin spice latte loses its appeal in late October when you’ve been seeing it for the past six weeks. The Christmas spirit has a shelf life, and it ain’t eight weeks.
I’d create a new carol — “The 12 Weeks of Christmas” — except I don’t think anyone’s true love would have enough money to give 84 days’ worth of presents. And I can’t even keep the beat after six geese a-laying.
Perhaps I should just get a jump on St. Patrick’s Day and park this holiday hangover on a bar stool, have a drink and wait for the Easter Bunny to come down the chimney and leave fireworks in my plastic pumpkin.
Happy Christoween, everyone!
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
