It would have been dangerous and weird, but last Saturday, as I drove through West End, I wanted to pull my car over and get out and hug the roadside volunteers picking up trash along the shoulder.
As though reading my mind — and last week’s column in advance? — Keep Moore County Beautiful had scheduled a pickup day for volunteers. More than 30 people, including 10 children, turned out. In just a few hours, they rounded up more than 50 plastic orange bags stuffed full of trash for DOT crews to come gather.
It was an amazing start, but a drop in the bucket of what’s needed to remove the stain — and shame — on our local roadways.
As you may recall, last week I highlighted the blight that is spreading across the shoulders of our main thoroughfares, roads like N.C. 211, N.C. 5, U.S. 1, Midland Road, U.S. 15-501, Airport Road. Trash increasingly is being thoughtlessly tossed from vehicles, sullying our vistas and this special place.
And as it turned out, I wasn’t alone. Judging by the comments that came in to my email in just the first couple of days, this same thing has been bugging a lot of you.
Some, like Pinehurst Village Councilman Pat Pizzella, are already taking action.
“I am working with a variety of ideas on how to make Pinehurst citizens more active on this front,” he wrote. “There is an event on this issue on April 26: Pinehurst Cleanup Day.
“Just a little effort on behalf of almost every citizen will really make every day ‘a beautiful day in Pinehurst.’
“Please continue to write on this topic from time to time — we all do need to be reminded.”
Other readers commented on my example of seeing a driver in front of me on N.C. 5 toss a local sandwich shop’s cup out the window.
“Why didn’t you get the license plate number and turn them in?,” one reader asked. “I would have. Maybe if more people do that we would have less litter on the highways.”
Reader Joel Martin was thinking along the same lines.
“While I always agree with comments\pleas for citizens to stop the littering, it is just wasted breath\words. Nothing ever changes. Only enforcement\preventive measures will make a difference.
“Citizens picking up trash helps in the short run for that stretch of road. This continually enrages our good citizens in the futility of their efforts.”
Martin suggests asking the police departments how many littering citations they’ve written folks over the last couple of years.
“Police should patrol, hang out for a time at favorite lunch spots\gas stations in the early a.m. of the construction workers, examine the backs of trucks for trash that will certainly fly out and insist right then that the trash be put in the cab or, better yet, trash cans or dumpsters. Give the offenders a ‘warning’ ticket so that the offenders are in the system and then fine them harshly if offending again.
“Action, action, action, John, not just awareness of the issue with articles. Though they cannot hurt, they do not help solve the problem. You and The Pilot have the power to make change. Use it for the betterment of Moore County.”
Carol Gemson, of Pinehurst, is one of those who volunteer regularly picking up such roadside trash.
“I, along with my husband and other volunteers from Pinehurst No. 6, don orange vests and gloves, and every other month use our ‘trash pickers’ to clear litter from U.S. 15-501,” she wrote. “We collect many bags of garbage.
“I don’t understand why people toss litter onto the road; a small bag could be kept in the car to collect trash and then be discarded properly.
“This is such a beautiful area, it is really a shame to see this blight on our landscape. I hope people will treat the area, and their fellow citizens, with more respect.”
Karen Hood, of Southern Pines, is another volunteer who pitches in.
“A group of Mid South Club residents pick up trash the first Saturday of the month four times a year here in Southern Pines. Our trek is from Morganton Road along Felton Capel to Knoll over to Midland. In addition, we pick up from the Knoll/Felton Capel traffic circle to 15-501 in front of the high school,” she wrote.
“Believe me, we usually have a total of 20-plus large garbage bags.
“The biggest culprit on Felton Capel is the treed hill bordering Pinecrest Plaza, a collection zone of everything from grocery carts to the debris that escaped from the trash company’s emptying of the large trash containers behind the stores, etc.
“We have been in communication with Hawthorn Partners, the management company. Occasionally their landscapers pick up the trash where it would be dangerous for us, but the company needs to be prompted.
“We will be out there this Saturday. Thanks again for highlighting the problem and listening to the frustration in our voices.”
Finally, Barry Stabile, executive director of Keep Moore County Beautiful, weighed in.
“My friend Bob Coates and I have been picking up trash on Linden Road, Foxfire Road, Airport Road, Midland Road and Route 5 on most Saturday mornings for the past six or so years. We keep count and have collected 2,012 bags in that period.
“Along with regular trash, we pick up soda bottles and cans, diapers, food bags/cartons, styrofoam containers, large bags of trash/garbage, wine and liquor bottles, but the worst items are the numerous empty beer bottles and cans. These are the most disturbing pieces of litter because one could assume the drivers were drinking while driving.
“Mr. Nagy says some of the volunteers may be getting older and aging out. This may be the case for Bob and myself or it may just be that we have had it with picking trash left by the growing number of inconsiderate individuals here in Moore County.
“We really don’t want to give up and throw in the towel (at least not along the road). However, it is maddening that responsible people living here have to put up with this lack of impulse control exhibited by the above-mentioned drivers.”
I’m not sure where the answer lies — real enforcement, more volunteer collection efforts like last week in West End, more awareness — but if we want to keep calling this our Eden in the Pines, then the garden needs tending.
