The word “oath” has two very different meanings, and both meanings have been prominent in recent news.
In the first instance, an “oath” is a solemn invocation or appeal to God, or a family member, or a sacred object, or an idea. In the second instance, an “oath” lacks solemnity, and is instead an utterance expressed in moments of passion invoking, say, the name of God or Christ in anger, or threatening or damning someone or something to hell.
Shakespeare addresses the danger inherent in the second kind of oath: “The strongest oaths are straw to the fire in the blood.” We have seen such “fiery” rhetoric inflame destructive and deadly results in our streets: “Jews will not replace us.” “Defund the police.” “Fight for Trump.” “Impeach Trump.” “Hang Mike Pence.” “Kill Nancy Pelosi.”
The first instance of oath-taking is common in our everyday lives. Most weddings feature a couple forswearing all others, pledging fidelity to each other as long as they live. Witnesses in a courtroom (or Senate and House hearings) place their hands on a Bible and “swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.” Clergymen swear to serve as “Good Shepherds,” to minister to the spiritual and corporal needs of their flock. Every day, millions of citizens swear an oath — a pledge of allegiance “to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands.”
In political oath-taking, presidents place their hand on a Bible and “solemnly swear” to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Members of Congress also take an oath when they place their hands on a Bible and “solemnly swear to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” ending with: “So help me God.”
Furthermore, when senators sit in judgment of a president at an impeachment trial, they take another oath: when they solemnly swear to “do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws. So help me God.”
Yet all too frequently such oaths, wrapped in rituals of deep solemnity, lack the substance commensurate with their quasi-mystical forms.
We know that 50 percent of all marriages end in divorce, and infidelity is the main cause. Perjury laws attest to the fact that witnesses routinely lie under oath. Many clergy use religion to attain great wealth and power; some, worse yet, use their offices to abuse their communicants.
Thousands of flag/republic-pledging citizens recently attacked the Capitol while Congress was validating an election celebrating our essence as a republic. Some American flag-waving rioters mercilessly battered law enforcement officials with the very flag they pledge allegiance to.
Political corruption of oaths is sadly commonplace. “Protect, preserve and defend the Constitution of the United States”? After months inflaming his followers with a lie about a stolen election, then-President Trump invited them to his grievance rally on Jan. 6, where he told them to attack a separate branch of government and “fight like hell” to “take back their country.”
At the same time, most Republican House and Senate members ignored their oaths to defend the Constitution, defending instead the election lies of a president fearful of losing his power. Furthermore, many senators heralded their partiality in advance of their oath to be impartial during the impeachment trial. Worse yet, some senator/jurors actually planned strategy with the defendant’s attorneys after swearing to be impartial.
This all leads to the question: What worldly good is served by the practice of oath-taking? Some like to pretend oaths are absolute. Experience tells us they are relative. Do we just mindlessly swear oaths because we always have? Perhaps people simply love the enactment of time-honored rituals, the theater of oath-taking.
But if oaths can be so brazenly disconnected from meaning, often with dire consequences, why bother uttering them at all? In Lewis Carroll’s “Through a Looking Glass,” Humpty Dumpty says: “’When I use a word, it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less.” “‘The question is,’ said Alice, ‘whether you can make words mean so many different things.’” When oaths are easily appropriated as a vocabulary for deception, we have stepped through the looking glass.
If language is thus fungible, then the notion that oaths have absolute value is farcical. True, many spouses, clergymen, court witnesses and politicians have honored their oaths, but that speaks more to the rigorously honest character of those individuals than the inherent sanctity of an oath.
The oath itself is often no more than sanctimonious fluff. Humpty-Dumpty and cowardly politicians use words to mean what they want them to mean, shaping them to fit the occasion, shading lies with gossamer fig leaves that would embarrass Adam or Eve.
William Shaw, of Pinehurst, is the author of “Fellowship of Dust: Retracing the WWII Journey of Sergeant Frank Shaw.”
