Sixty-two years ago, Clarence Henderson and friends did the unthinkable. In stark defiance of convention, they actually sat down, “inside,” at the for-whites-only Woolworth lunch counter in Greensboro.
Since those tumultuous 1960s days, Henderson has championed civil rights efforts in numerous ways. Today, he serves as president of the Frederick Douglass Foundation of North Carolina.
Last month, Henderson sat beside N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. He was there to show support for Robinson’s “friend of the court” brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court. Robinson and his Virginia counterpart, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, jointly constructed the brief. Both men are Black and each is the first Black lieutenant governor of their respective state.
Ironically, their legal brief urged the court to “outlaw” policies universities have used for decades to attenuate the effects of college admission discrimination against Black applicants. Robinson said those same policies “now function to unfairly discriminate against and deny opportunity to other ethnic and racial groups.”
Policies their brief opposes are known, generally, as “affirmative action.” This past November, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear challenges to college admission affirmative action policies when it begins its new term this October. A decision could come within the next year.
Challenges to affirmative action were brought to the court by Students for Fair Admissions. SFFA is an organization founded by retired financier Edward Blum. Blum is Jewish, an ethnoreligious group whose members have historically endured persecution and discrimination.
Blum’s aim is to eliminate discrimination he contends is effectuated by college admission policies. He selects students as plaintiffs who were not admitted to programs like schools of medicine or law, though their entrance exam scores were superior, and they equally met other selection criteria. If the student agrees to become a plaintiff, Blum pairs him or her with an attorney.
In 2014, SFFA sued Harvard and, separately, UNC-Chapel Hill, the nation’s oldest private and public universities, each elite and highly selective. The suit against Harvard alleges discrimination against Asian American applicants. The suit against UNC alleges discrimination against both white and Asian applicants.
SFFA has been unsuccessful in federal district and appellate courts. However, the Harvard/UNC cases were consolidated by the Supreme Court. Court watchers say that fact signals the plaintiffs may fare better before the present court of six conservative justices.
Following Brown v. Board of Education, the 1954 decision banning discrimination via so-called separate-but-equal schools, colleges began reserving spaces for Black applicants only. The Supreme Court outlawed such “quota” systems in 1978.
Yet, in that same case and two subsequent cases, the court allowed limited forms of affirmative action in college admission practices. In essence, “the Supreme Court has maintained that colleges and universities may consider race or ethnicity as a ‘plus factor’ in admissions to try to create more diversity on campuses.” Universities, the court says, have a compelling interest in promoting “the educational benefits that flow from student body diversity.”
Such diversity has been pursued by universities through what they call a “holistic” evaluation of each applicant. What that means is they use entrance examination scores but also a subjective consideration of one’s background and “interpersonal skills.”
SFFA based its suit against Harvard, in part, on “internal documents showing that admissions officers consistently ranked Asian-Americans lower on interpersonal skills.” This despite the undisputed fact that rejected Asian students’ exam scores are significantly higher than those of admitted applicants.
In 2019, a Princeton University study “showed that Asians had to score 140 points higher on the S.A.T. (Scholastic Aptitude Test) than whites to have the same chance of admission to top universities.”
Harvard/UNC suit plaintiffs contend the schools have violated the very laws courts use to ensure equality. The 14th Amendment guarantees each person “equal protection” under the laws, and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1965 holds that no person shall be “subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”
Harvard, as do most so-called “private” schools, receives federal tax money. And, of course, UNC-Chapel Hill is tax-supported as a public university.
Over the past 45 years, the court has upheld affirmative action in three cases but only with split votes of 5-4, 5-4 and 4-3, and by a court more ideologically balanced. Today’s court is heavily weighted in the conservative direction.
Moreover, several justices are on the record as opposing affirmative action. Justice Clarence Thomas has long maintained that the policies are unconstitutional. And in 2016, Justice Samuel Alito called the policies “affirmative action gone berserk.”
Should the court decide in favor of SFFA and against the use of affirmative action policies, universities might want to review other forms of blatant admission policy discrimination.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
