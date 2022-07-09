There was a time once when most Americans did not know the names of the U.S. Supreme Court justices, or even the chief justice. Generally, they paid little attention to court rulings or their implications.
Over the past decade, and certainly the past five years, that situation has changed. We now find ourselves watching confirmation hearings, listening as nominees basically apply for the job before the U.S. Senate. We now await court decisions on many cases and determine how those decisions affect our country and our individual lives.
In short, the court has become an integral part of government and has made the third branch of our government more visible. This is a good thing. Any time citizens attempt to know more about their government and try to understand what is being done and why — and not from biased, partisan media sources — it is a good thing.
We should want to know more about government if this is truly to be a government of, by and for the people. True knowledge helps us formulate opinions based on facts and makes us more informed so that we vote for leaders who will look out for the best interests of the country, not one political party over another and certainly not themselves.
Our court system, particularly on the federal level, has grown extremely political over the last several years. Decisions are rendered in many cases based on the political nature of the issue. That is not to say that some of those decisions are not right ones to make, but they appear to be based more on politics than substance.
Regrettably, the worst violator of this principle is none other than the U.S. Supreme Court. It appears that more emphasis has been placed by presidents and the Senate on selecting justices who can pass a political litmus test of whoever is in power than who is best qualified to sit on the bench.
In the case of three of the last four appointed justices — Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brent Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — it was presumed that each passed that litmus test with then-President Trump on the question of Roe v. Wade. However, during their Senate confirmation hearings, each offered their recognition of the importance of precedent rulings particularly in Roe with nearly 50 years of precedent. Even in private meetings with individual senators prior to their confirmation hearings, they indicated they were not inclined to overturn Roe v. Wade. And yet, they did exactly that by a vote of 6-3, with all Republican- appointed justices voting in the affirmative.
In that decision, the court ruled that the federal government has no constitutional grounds in determining this matter. Instead, states have that right and any law governing limitations on abortion must be left to the individual states. What have many of the states with conservative Republican-led state legislatures done? They have passed laws severely restricting or eliminating abortion.
While I am sure not all Republicans favor this recent ruling, it not only represents the position of the national Republican Party, but rather a guiding principle of it.
One day before its ruling in Roe, again by that same 6-3 margin, the Supreme Court declared for the first time that the U.S. Constitution protects an individual’s right to carry a concealed handgun in public. That decision handed a landmark victory to gun rights advocacy interests in a nation deeply divided over how to address firearms violence.
This ruling struck down a New York state law that limited the reasons for carrying concealed handguns outside the home. The court found that the law, enacted in 1913, violated a person’s right to “keep and bear arms” under the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment.
If the issue of abortion is not the hallmark issue of the Republican Party, then certainly that of gun rights is. In this ruling, the court went against states rights in favor of saying that the federal government does have the right to dictate law — the opposite of the Roe v. Wade decision.
At a time when recent polling suggests gun violence is the top concern of voters — more so even than inflation, jobs or defense — this court moves to further divide the nation. And it acts contrary at a time when most people support the right of a woman to make her own decisions regarding childbirth.
Both these rulings fall fully in line with the political philosophy of one specific political party. In addition, the court has issued other rulings in the past two weeks that are also along the same political lines in terms of the environment and individual rights and other areas.
The sad part of this story is that the court — the last entity of government that had public credibility, that served as a conscience for America — has squandered that position, its justices more akin to political hacks. The John Marshalls, Thurgood Marshalls, Sandra Day O’Connors and others of this world must be turning in their graves.
Jim Hart, of Pinehurst, spent 38 years in Washington, D.C., as a lobbyist and chief of staff to four U.S. congressmen.
