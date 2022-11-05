Next month, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments concerning Lorie Smith’s case, 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis. Aubrey Elenis directs Colorado’s Civil Rights Division, which administers the Colorado Anti Discrimination Act, known as CADA. The court will decide whether Smith’s free speech rights were violated.
CADA’s “Accommodation Clause” requires businesses to offer their products and services to the public, without regard to gender. CADA’s “Communication Clause” prohibits any business from “directly or indirectly” publishing any comment stating or implying that an individual’s patronage “is unwelcome, objectionable, unacceptable, or undesirable because of . . . sexual orientation.”
CADA exempts entities that hold religious services. It “may” exempt others, on a case-by-case basis.
Smith, an “artistic website designer,” customizes websites for businesses. She had planned to expand her services, to design websites for engaged or married couples that would tell their unique love stories. On her website, 303 Creative LLC, Smith would have explained why she would not offer that service to gay couples.
Smith’s statement would have said she is “willing to create graphics or websites for lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender (‘LGBT’) customers.” She would create a website for a gay person’s business or to celebrate a transgender person’s birthday, for example.
As for offering her services for gay wedding purposes, she would have said that that act “would compromise my Christian witness and tell a story about marriage that contradicts God’s true story of marriage — the very story He is calling me to promote.” Smith’s religious beliefs hold that marriage is between a man and woman.
Those were her plans. Then she learned about CADA, which would penalize her for denying services to gay couples and deny her the right to explain it. Since she had not implemented her plans, she had not yet violated CADA. However, she faced the choice of forgoing her business plans and curtailing her free speech, or violating CADA.
Her decision was to sue Colorado, asking a federal district court to block the state from enforcing the law. Her lawyers argued that enforcement of CADA would compel Smith to refrain from expressing content of her choice, alleging violation of the First Amendment’s free speech clause.
The First Amendment says, in part, “Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech ...”
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, “First Amendment protection is not limited to ‘pure speech.’ It also protects ‘symbolic speech’ like apparel that express political opinion, ‘works of art,’ T-shirt slogans, political buttons, music lyrics and theatrical performances.”
The 14th Amendment says no state shall “deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law”; and it prohibits any state from denying any person within its jurisdiction equal protection of the law, like when businesses sell products and services to anyone. So you can see the tension “between advocates for religious groups seeking exemptions from anti-discrimination laws, and civil rights advocates who call exemptions a license to discriminate.”
Smith lost her case in federal district court and at the appellate level. The U.S. Court of Appeals found against Smith in large part because she offers a service which gay individuals are unable to obtain elsewhere.
“It is obvious to even the most casual viewer,” the appeals court wrote in its ruling, “that Ms. Smith is creating a customized art product — which incorporates unique, expressive speech — for her customers. Enforcing CADA as to Appellants’ unique services is narrowly tailored to Colorado’s interest in ensuring equal access to the commercial marketplace.”
The appeals court agreed that CADA controls the content of what Smith would have posted on her website. “We hold that CADA ‘permissibly compels Appellants’ speech’ and that CADA is a neutral law of general applicability, and that it is not unconstitutionally vague or overbroad.
“In short, Appellants’ Free Speech and Free Exercise rights are, of course, compelling. But so too is Colorado’s interest in protecting its citizens from the harms of discrimination. And Colorado cannot defend that interest while also excepting Appellants from CADA.”
So sayeth two of the three-judge court. The appellate court’s chief judge authored a scathing dissent. “The majority holds that the more unique a product . . . the less First Amendment protection it has. This is, in a word, unprecedented.
“CADA’s prohibition against speech is ‘breathtakingly broad and vague.’ Given CADA’s vague prohibition against making a prospective customer ‘unwelcome,’ Colorado state officials and courts can arbitrarily interpret the provision, parceling out punishment and mercy at whim.”
The provision, the dissenting judge wrote, “invites exactly the type of capricious enforcement prohibited by due process.” The dissent quoted and paraphrased George Orwell. “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.
“Like Nineteen Eighty-Four’s Winston Smith, CADA wants Lorie Smith to not only accept government approved speech but also to endorse it.”
