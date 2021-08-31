“May you live in interesting times.”
At first glance, that British expression may look like some kind of blessing. But it is supposedly a translation of an old Chinese curse. Wars and disasters may be more interesting than peace and quiet from a historical standpoint, but they’re no fun to live through.
Just ask anyone who is trying to cope with these endlessly trying days while striving to maintain some semblance of sanity.
As if longer-term, ever-lingering curses like environmental warming and COVID-19 weren’t bad enough, Americans are having to deal at the moment with two major crises — both of which are unfolding so quickly that whatever I might have to say as I try to write this late Sunday will surely be outdated by the time this column comes out on Wednesday.
The first crisis is Hurricane Ida, which brings back such powerful memories of Hurricane Katrina and The Pilot’s involvement in helping the people of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, cope with its disastrous aftermath. Here’s a heartfelt prayer for those trying to live through this latest emergency.
From a global standpoint, though, the thing that some future researchers will probably find most meaningful about this moment in history is probably all the bloodshed and anxiety and chaos surrounding America’s attempt to pull out of its 20-year occupation of Afghanistan.
Lots of Americans, especially younger ones, have got to be wondering, as they watch each evening’s ever-more-sickening news broadcast: How did we ever get so involved in that God-forsaken place on the other side of the world in the first place?
It was, of course, in response to the unspeakable terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. In that regard, I can’t resist sharing a few paragraphs of a column of mine that I happened on the other day while in search for something else in my files.
It ran on the next day’s front page under the headline “As Emotions Compete, Anger Is Winning Out.” Rereading it after all these years, I found the harsh tone rather shocking, as if it was coming from someone else.
“In this business,” the column said, “you’re not supposed to write in the heat of passion. You might show your tail. You’re supposed to cool off first, then attempt to pen thoughtful treatises about things like reasoned responses and diplomatic initiatives and the ‘peace process,’ whatever that is.
“Maybe next week. Right now, I’ve got a deadline. Besides, something tells me it’s going to take more than a day or two for me and millions of other Americans to quench the sickening feelings of rage and disgust and fury — and yes, the unhealthy thirst for revenge — that inflame so many of us as I write this late on Tuesday night.”
Still can’t believe I managed to get this thing written and published the day after all that we at the paper had to do following that morning’s attack.
“It was only after I got home at 8 p.m.,” I wrote, “that I could sit down and watch replays of what most Americans had been watching on TV all day: those horrifyingly apocalyptic scenes of passenger-laden airliners crashing into skyscrapers, which later collapsed in colossal, cascading showers of ash and debris as all-to-real people ran screaming through the streets of Manhattan like extras in a Godzilla movie.”
President George W. Bush had spoken that day about hunting those who had planned the attack and “bringing them to justice.” But that wasn’t enough for me on that mostly sleepless night, if all it meant was fastidious investigations and lengthy trials or whatever.
“No,” I wrote, “right now I want to see some people getting killed. I want to see desert encampments obliterated by cluster bombs. I want to see more of the assassins assassinated. I want to see the snake’s head cut off. What I really want, I suppose, is to get our stolen national innocence back. But that may not be possible. For now, I’d settle for seeing some asses kicked.”
Pardon my language. But wasn’t it just those kinds of impulses that got us so deeply involved in Afghanistan in the first place?
And on this past Sunday, as you watched the wrenching scenes of 13 American military coffins being unloaded from a plane fresh back from Afghanistan, didn’t you find yourself harboring some similar vengeful wishes — and wondering how long these latest “interesting times” might last?
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.