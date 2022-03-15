While President Biden endures some of the lowest first-year approval ratings in recent history, he has quietly begun to make substantial headway in building back our country. Why Biden seems to have such little support from his own party can only be attributed to having been every Democrat’s second choice in the 2020 primaries.
In his first year, President Biden has pushed through the highest number of federal judges in four decades. He has filled vacancies with judges from a diverse range of backgrounds. He also nominated the first Black woman in history to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. The pace reflects the administration’s need to catch up after four years of Republicans seating conservative white males on benches across the country.
Meanwhile, the public has ignored the record economic growth under the Biden presidency. People have been blinded by indicators of a strong economy, namely supply issues and rising prices. The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported that GDP increased at an annual rate of 5.7 percent in 2021. Back in mid-2020 the BEA reported that GDP fell at a 4.8 percent annual rate. Since then, the U.S. economy has rebounded sharply with the fastest year-over-year growth since 1984. The president’s first year was the greatest year of job creation in American history, with more than 6 million jobs created and unemployment dropping from 6.2 percent to 3.9 percent.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that U.S. job openings remained near record highs at the end of December, with 10.9 million unfilled jobs nationwide. In January, employers added 467,000 jobs and hourly earnings were up 5.7 percent over last year. The Biden administration has created an incredibly strong labor market that is likely to grow as COVID’s Omicron variant fades.
The president has expelled over a million Title 42 immigrants, compared to President Trump’s 400,000. At the same time, DHS has promised to “fortify” the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.
Biden’s first year was not all rainbows. Shortly after the president declared America’s independence from COVID, the Delta variant surfaced, preying mostly on the unvaccinated. It sent death totals and hospitalizations soaring. As the holiday season came, the new Omicron variant brought much of the country to a halt, forcing Biden to face questions about his ability to handle the job. He did get 200 million people vaccinated, but the refusal of many GOP members to get the vaccine continues to stymie a victory.
The Biden administration also watched as the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was filled with unanticipated violence. They continually pitched the end of the nation’s longest war, but the mistakes were politically damaging. Biden’s poll numbers have yet to recover.
Biden did become president during a crisis of confidence not only in our government but in our system of government. Voting rights legislation critical to the future of American democracy seems stalled, and the administration is considering radical changes to the filibuster while trying to reign in feisty Democrats.
However, the American Rescue Plan sent $1,400 checks to millions, and the payments to families have been a transformative anti-poverty program. Congress’ enactment of the president’s infrastructure package represents the biggest investment in the nation’s public works for a generation. The Build Back Better spending agenda might still be revived and Omicron may have peaked in many parts of the country, but the failure to pass Biden’s $1.75 trillion economic plan continues to drag down his approval ratings.
Biden has quietly piled on some big wins; nearly 5 million Americans have gained health insurance coverage and the first majority non-white Cabinet in history was seated. In January it became illegal for health providers to bill for more than the in-network cost and exorbitant bills will no longer take patients by surprise. On his first day in office, Biden signed an Executive Order “restoring science to tackle the climate crisis.” Policy changes include new methane emissions standards, new standards for oil and natural gas and better fuel standards for cars.
Today, every American can find a job and employees are beginning to have sway over compensation. Inflation will lend an assist to supply chain issues by reducing demand even though more Americans are making more money. Gasoline prices will remain high for the foreseeable future, especially with the Ukraine situation, but many Americans are working from home and driving less. Economists expect that inflation will ease before the 2022 midterm elections.
Biden has managed the current Russia crisis with toughness and resolve by revealing American intelligence about Putin’s schemes. America and its allies have declared going to war with Russia over Ukraine unthinkable even though sanctions will have economic costs for everyone, starting with increases in energy costs.
It seems the Biden administration’s biggest problem has been poor public relations. After four years of the previous president telling us how great he was, “steady Joe” has kept things on the “down-low.”
One year does not make a presidency and there is a lot that can go wrong in the next three years. However, if Biden continues the pace he has set in his first year, he may not make America great, but he will have built it back even better.
Lowell Simon is a retired business owner and former public school teacher.
