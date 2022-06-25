Most of my opinion column-writing colleagues are men. They are erudite, expert at the well-researched slam dunk. My best shot has always been the knee-jerk, usually a baseline opinion or reaction so sensible or far-fetched that nobody else wants to spit it out.
Which is why I opened a recent column with “I’m scared.”
Well, if I was scared then, I’m terrified now. I’m like the wild animals of Indonesia who feel the sub-oceanic earthquake that causes the tsunami and run for the hills, leaving humans in its path.
The assault-rifle massacres in Buffalo and Uvalde have unleashed a tide of others, their crest ridden by the media. I dread opening my computer in the morning, to see how many people died overnight. Some shootings are random, others premeditated, targeted.
If only three or four people died, so does the story in a day or two. Cable networks don’t send crews for fewer, unless the motivation is racial, or children are involved. After shootings come wildfires, floods, tornadoes, interstate pile-ups, gas prices, skyrocketing rents, police brutality --- and that precedes any mention of mass graves and starving Ukrainians.
Lately, there have been added to all that astounding accounts of what transpired before, during and after Jan. 6, lurid enough to inspire an opera. And Wall Street has declared a bear market. White nationalism surges, spawning racist incidents.
I almost forgot COVID which, although in decline, may sprout a variant or gain strength come winter, bringing back masks, refrigerated morgue trucks and school disruptions.
No wonder the government is overwhelmed; I just read that White House staffers are fleeing like rodents from a sinking ship. The sum of woes almost eclipses the baby formula shortage, unless you have a whimpering baby. Or unless you’re stranded by 1,000 airline cancellations on a holiday weekend for lack of pilots. Or another excuse du jour.
Even the peanut butter shelves are empty following a recall more than a month ago.
What’s happening in the world? Does anybody really care about what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp? Or that Meghan and Harry were snubbed at granny’s jubilee? Yet people hang onto every detail, for something akin to comic relief.
Are we expected to find something to celebrate on July 4th?
If this be consolation, know that news networks lead with a hot topic story, like shootings, no matter where they take place, meaning local stories. That means stories like small plane crashes and emergency landings on golf courses in California now get national attention.
Media critics react differently; some say notoriety inspires mentally unbalanced actors. But still, we need to know.
As for the rest, the “this too shall pass” theory failed when COVID didn’t.
What to do?
All I can think of: Hunker down.
Contact Deb Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
“What’s happening in the world?” Democrats stole the ejection in 2020 and installed a confused old man in the White House. What else did you expect to happen? Elections have consequences, especially when they are stolen. I paid $1.65 for a gallon of gas in Cheraw, SC two years ago, thanks to Donald Trump. Millions of babies will not be murdered, thanks to Donald Trump’s SCOTUS picks. That should give you reason for celebration.
