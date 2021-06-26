Ghost towns — GeoTag.com defines them as “once thriving communities that have dwindled over the decades.”
According to Peter Ling, a professor of American studies, “Ghost towns are primarily associated with the Wild West frontier and people flocking to areas with valuable mineral resources.”
In my research the two prominent attributes of ghost towns are, first, that people rushed to leverage the abundance of natural resources of the area; and then, everyone left when the natural resources ran out.
Though we often think of ghost towns being west of the Mississippi River, there are numerous this side of it as well. Again, according to GeoTag.com, every state on the Eastern Seaboard has a ghost town. North Carolina has 16.
Driving through Moore County we could categorize some of our small towns as ghost towns. Take Cameron, for instance. With a population of “just over 300” (according to the town’s website), the town is a far cry from the booming “Dewberry Capital of the World” it was from the 1920s to 1940s.
The railroad depot is gone, The Old Greenwood Inn is shuttered, and several historic homes lay vacant and ramshackle. So, this caused me to ponder Moore County from this perspective. What are the county’s natural resources causing people to flock here now?
Any golfer, horse enthusiast, picker or resident would immediately tell you our natural resource is the small-town quaintness of places like the village of Pinehurst, Southern Pines’ Broad Street, the Carolina Hotel and the miles of rolling farmland.
The Cameron town website states, “Our small town is full of Southern charm and history. Comprised of gorgeous historical homes, boutique shops, and a friendly close-knit community.” Nearly all county municipalities echo the same “small-town charm” claim and all tout the natural beauty, agricultural history, and a responsibility to maintain those resources as they move into the future.
However, I taught my children that while your words are mildly interesting, people will watch your actions to see what you really believe. The actions of county leaders tell a different story through the rapid suburbanization of the county.
As we drive the back roads of the county, we see firsthand the construction of major subdivisions on once viable farmland. I do not blame our leaders entirely.
“We the People” of Moore County bear most of the responsibility. We have become too busy to get involved in the process, and we have allowed the “prospectors” to control the conversation. Maybe we are guilty of the attitude “well it isn’t in my neighborhood” or “it is a forgone conclusion, what can I do?”
Well, I am here to encourage you that your participation matters. In my own (brief) experience, I have found that elected leaders are looking for the voice of the community. I have also noticed they are bombarded with inaccurate data on the benefits of keeping land arable or converting it into subdivisions.
An often touted — but erroneous — statistic is that a more densely populated county brings more tax revenue. During the last decade, N.C. State’s Mitch Renkow was asked by several counties to conduct an analysis of the economic impact of various developments. He analyzed commercial, agricultural, and residential. Commercial uses have the greatest positive impact, at $3.44 in revenue for every dollar it consumes in public services. Next was agricultural at $1.62 for every dollar it consumes in services. Residential areas, however, contribute only $0.74 to every dollar they consume, a net loss of $0.26. Developing more subdivisions is not helping the county financially.
Another prominently noted statistic is a shortage of housing. This is curious on two fronts. First, I have yet to come across droves of homeless persons in the county. Second, why is it the responsibility of Moore County to solve the dearth in housing? Why not allow Harnett, Hoke, Lee and Cumberland counties step up as suburbs of Fayetteville and Fort Bragg and let Moore stay true to its agricultural roots and small-town ambience?
The clarion call to my fellow county citizens is to get involved. Research the planning and development process for your municipality and attend planning board and town council meetings — you are encouraged to attend.
I have recently met several concerned citizens across the county who are interested in getting involved in the process. These are not people against development. On the contrary, they are more often of an entrepreneurial bent, in favor of developing the county into a viable and vibrant economic hub of agritourism, local craft shops and boutique ventures. They are folks in favor of preserving and stewarding the land in a sustainable manner.
This ensures we maintain the valuable natural resources that draw people here in the first place. In that way, then, we avoid becoming ghost towns when those resources are paved over with major subdivisions.
Nick Lasala is a Cameron resident and farmer.
Change the laws to allow companies to install broadband internet! Competition is good, we will all benefit from it.
