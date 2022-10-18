Even in honor of Halloween, I doubt Pilot editor John Nagy could be convinced to change the format of his paper to that of a tabloid like the Weekly World News, the Star or the National Enquirer. This is true even though highly respected market surveys indicate doing so could substantially increase the paper’s circulation and would likely quadruple readership of this opinion column to an astounding … eight.
Well, that’s not very likely to happen. But in my youth I was fascinated by the tabloid paper the National Enquirer at the grocery checkout. The National Enquirer — I thought of it as a “forbidden paper” — had thrilling, Halloween- esque headlines that urged one to read more. I was enthralled by headlines like “Martian baby found alive” or “Chimp’s head put on human body.” I was astounded that our 1950s neighborhood in Willowick, Ohio — with its neat, cookie cutter, post-World War II houses — wasn’t buzzing with news about the Martian baby.
“FBI catches bat child” was one of the sensational tabloid headlines that really struck me. There was even a photograph — genuine! — of the bat child with his pointy ears and grinning mouth full of sharp teeth — those bulging, nocturnal eyes of his staring back at me from the paper’s front page. It was as though those very eyes followed me as I moved down the checkout line.
I daydreamed of being that bat child. “The G-Man couldn’t catch me,” I fantasized. I’d fly loop-the-loops above the trees at dusk until I flitted back home and swooped down the chimney at Mom’s beckoning from the front door to “come home and get your bath!”
Who wouldn’t want to learn more about all these real freaks of nature and strange phenomena that actually existed? I could even see “authentic” photographs of these true curiosities in the grocery checkout line. They wouldn’t print it in a newspaper if it wasn’t true, would they?
Mom wouldn’t buy tabloids, even to encourage my reading. If I reached for the paper, she’d slap my hand.
“Those papers are just trash,” she’d warn. “They’ll burn your eyes out.” Mom instilled the fear of God in me about buying and reading these trashy, forbidden papers and magazines.
If only Mom could have seen the trustworthy value in the tabloids. I wish she could have understood they actually have some real, good ideas.
For instance, as a shy boy interested in but afraid of girls, I could have learned tricks of the romance trade from the tabloid article headlined, “Man poses as CPR dummy to meet women.”
But it wasn’t meant to be. I didn’t want my eyes to be empty, lifeless, burned-out sockets. I liked being able to see. I treasured my ability to watch true-to-life television shows like “Twilight Zone” and “Outer Limits” over the titillation of the tabloids.
As an older adult, the risk of burning my eyes out has diminished — along with my aging vision — but I’m still irresistibly drawn to those tabloids. I can’t help myself wanting to discover details behind incredible headlines like, “Computer virus spreads to humans.” Am I the only one who wants to learn more about whether we could actually succumb to some deadly digital disability?
And I know I can’t be the only one keenly interested in the scandalous details of the tabloid headline, “Bigfoot keeps lumberjack as love slave — Wife says husband is no longer the man she married.” The world needs to know more about this Abominable abomination … this shocking Yeti fetish.
It would be my guess that some nurses would agree with the tabloid headline “Your doctor could be an alien.” Who among the one or two of you reading this column hasn’t speculated, after sitting in the waiting area for an hour past your appointments, what kind of evil, extraterrestrial experiments were being perpetrated on poor patients behind those closed exam room doors?
So, I have to admit that when I see tabloids in the grocery checkout line even today, I’m captivated. But Mom’s lessons still hold sway. I risked my vision staring back at the amazing bat boy as a kid. Today, even with no risk of a slap on the wrist, I don’t buy the tabloids.
But I do quickly glance at the headlines and photo captions and then avert my eyes, sheepishly looking around to see if anyone noticed my guilty pleasure, embarrassed to be seen — even by strangers — as showing too much interest.
Nonetheless, I still get some useful tips from my forays into fantasyland. I made a mental note to be more careful the next time I go for a haircut after reading the tabloid headline, “Man’s head explodes in barber chair.”
And furthering the fascinating topic of tabloid “headlines,” one such article from the internet — is it really possible that the internet, of all things, has succumbed to sensationalism? — was “head” lined, “Girl, 12, living with an ant colony in her head.”
I’m scratching my head as to why our neighborhood isn’t just crawling with the news.
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News. Contact him at fetzerab@ec.rr.com.
