It may be, as historian Lord Acton is quoted as saying, that “truth is the only merit that gives dignity and worth to history.” But the question that must be asked by thinking people is, “Whose truth?”
My first cousin, once removed, told a story she swore was true. It was her truth, a truth that gave dignity to her history. After all, she lived the history. If you knew my first cousin, I believe you’d agree with me that she was an honest, intelligent, thoughtful person. She was not prone to fibs or tall tales.
This story is worth retelling now, especially in the Easter season. She wrote down this story from her memories as an 8-year-old in 1930 during the Great Depression. I’m telling the story in her first-person voice, paraphrasing her words.
“When I was a little girl, my grandfather came to live with us for a while. He was intelligent and industrious, with a stern sense of religion that made few compromises. He’d had a stroke, though, and at times was not himself. This gave his personality a certain flexibility that made him all the more interesting.
“My father did not make much money at that time. To supplement the family income, my parents had a chicken house in the backyard and Mother sold the eggs to neighbors. If it hadn’t been for the egg money, I don’t know how we could have managed.
“At one time when my brother was in the hospital, we needed money so badly that we were desperate and it was then that my grandfather came to the rescue. Grandpa had in his trunk an old mechanical machine, his ‘formula,’ he called it, that his grandfather had brought over from Ireland.
“It was a little device with a crank handle on it and a piece of paper, made up with certain holes punched in it, was put in the machine. As you turned the crank the paper rolled forward. It was something like a cross between a player piano and a cigarette rolling machine.
“Human beings could not hear a sound coming from the little box, but Grandpa swore that sound came out of a quality and pitch normally beyond the human ear, but audible to birds such as chickens. When the chickens heard these peculiar sounds, they became excited and produced a great many more eggs than they normally did.
“You can see what a great boon this would be to our family desperately in need of money. My grandfather, however, was not the type of man to deal lightly with God and nature and, after wrestling with his religious convictions, he knew that he could never make his fertility machine known to the public, for he could foresee the many dangerous and difficult problems this formula would bring to the world.
“But Grandpa decided that in desperate times, and for the sake of my poor mother who was trying hard to make ends meet, he would get us through this trying period by using the formula on the chickens.
“Whether his sudden yielding moods were due to pity for our circumstances or due to the change in his personality because of the stroke, I do not know. But at times he became lenient enough to give me the job of grinding his formula out at the chicken house.
“It was one early summer evening that I was out at the chicken house cranking the fertility machine that I happened to think about Mary Dorset, a playmate who lived nearby. Mary had shown me her Easter basket with a little live chick in it several months ago. This chick had grown quite large by now and Mary had it in a pen by the side of their house. Just that morning Mary and I stopped to pet it and she had remarked that it was getting so big by now that it might lay an egg.
“I thought, ‘I’ll just take the fertility machine over to the Dorsets’ and tomorrow Mary will get a nice surprise,’ for surely her chicken would lay one egg if our chickens kept us so well supplied with eggs because of Grandpa’s formula.
“It was dark and quite late. But with the thought of Mary’s face when she saw that egg driving me on, I hurried over and quietly began cranking the machine under the Dorsets’ bedroom window where they had penned the chicken. The next morning, I went over to see what had happened. There was no egg. This was a disappointment to me, but with my brother’s illness and other happenings I thought no more about it until quite a few months later.
“The news broke. The Dorsets became quite famous with the birth of quadruplets. This almost unheard-of event at that time made our neighborhood famous overnight.”
I’m not a science denier. And neither was my first cousin, although neighbors and friends here in Southern Pines who are doctors likely will look at this story with a jaundiced eye.
“But,” my first cousin continued with her story, “in those days there was more mystery in the world. Some people planted potatoes by moonlight because they thought they grew better. At my youthful age, especially back then, I knew little about human reproduction. So, until I grew older, I didn’t tie Grandpa’s fertility formula to the Dorsets’ quadruplets. But I knew positively the fertility machine worked because I took care of the chickens.
“I think Grandpa, knowing I had cranked his formula under the Dorsets’ window, must have thought extensively about those quadruplets and his mechanical formula that he believed caused it. Shortly after the birth of those quadruplets, he took the formula into his room and I never saw it again.”
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.