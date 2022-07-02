Roe v. Wade has been overturned largely by justices who said that it was settled law when they auditioned for the U.S. Supreme Court.
Depending on the state they live in, women who have been raped may no longer be able to terminate the unasked for and violently created pregnancy. Women and girls who are victims of incest and sex trafficking might not be able to terminate a pregnancy that comes from violence and oppression. That is the world this ruling creates.
There are no guarantees that the women will be supported financially — no matter how the pregnancy happened — and men still get to walk away.
Perhaps what the next step should be to even the scales of what is set out as justice for the unborn will be to hold men equally accountable for their behavior. The men who rape, the men who sleep with under-age children, the men who refuse to wear a condom, the men who have “a bit on the side” while married … you know: men.
If women must bear the brunt of this ruling it seems only fair that the other half of the equation also bear the brunt. Here is my suggestion: Every man should have to register his DNA by age 13 so that when a girl or woman is made pregnant by his participation he will have to support that woman and her child until the age of 18.
I am tired of hearing the phrase that “she became pregnant.” She did not “become pregnant.” She had a sexual encounter — either by consent or without consent — and a man was not only present but the link that made being pregnant a reality. Without the man, pregnancy does not occur, and yet none of the laws that I have read about hold the man equally responsible in deed, financials and in time. So what does this tell us? It tells us that the double standard is alive and well.
A man may take a mistress but he does not have to be responsible. A man may rape a girl or woman and he may not be found guilty and held responsible. A man may use the services of a sex worker and he walks free. A family member may incestuously impregnate a girl or woman and they walk away into the sunset. And yet, the girl or woman is now mandated to carry that child to term.
OK, that is where we are. But who will support this child and this girl or woman, especially during the months after birth when it is best for the mother to be with the child? The Supreme Court justices remain silent on the “boots on the ground” part of parenting.
If we are to agree that there is no abortion under any circumstances, then it is time for birth control to be easily and cheaply available. Every man and boy should have to be held to the same standard as girls and women. Equality under the law for an act in which two people must be present — a man and a woman — should be the low bar of our expectations.
Will women be stripped of all choice? Will birth control be regulated next? Why should men not bear the burden of pregnancy as women do?
Now, some men do want to be fathers. There is no argument about that. But many young men wish to have sex with no commitment, and many married men wish to have sex with no commitment, and the only way to truly keep the men in the equation is a DNA log.
Oh, does that offend your sense of privacy. If so, why? Women have no claim to that privacy now.
I believe that what transpires between a woman and her doctor should not involve the state. It confounds me that a country that found face masks an invasion of privacy cannot allow a woman the privacy of her body.
It is a conundrum that the Right To Life movement and belief structure does not advocate for a ban on automatic weapons, does not lobby for women’s health care and birth control, and does not seem to mind the state’s involvement in our bodies.
We are a nation of many faiths, economic strata and races. We will not all agree on this question, but it should be left to the individual and not the state of North Carolina nor the Supreme Court. Unless, and until, men are put into similar constraints, women’s privacy is a one-way relationship. Even though there are always two people in that bed.
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
(1) comment
Thank you Joyce, I too would like to know why men aren't a part of this narrative, this is not a one gender issue. How many men upon hearing their girlfriend is pregnant say " hey, I don't want a baby, I'm too young to be a father, you need to do something about this." Where is their accountability?
Where are the laws that say if the mother doesn't want to raise the baby then the father has to? Men get out of their part every day skipping on their child support. Where are the laws to crack down on their part in this?
And what about rape and incest? Maybe we should have laws that require a man to have a t*sticle removed if convicted of rape, they can have that done in prison while they are doing their time.
I'm also fed up being controlled by our government and treated like it's our fault women get pregnant unwillingly because men don't want to use a condom. Women are being punished and forced into poverty by our government and then blamed for being on welfare.
This abortion issue should be voted on by the people, why does the supreme court have the last say, it's our bodies?
