North Carolina is solidifying its reputation as a leader in clean energy, in large part thanks to smart, forward-thinking policymaking on the part of our elected officials and legislators, from Raleigh to Washington, D.C.
Recent developments and investments spurred by — or at least made stronger by — the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will help us continue to build on the progress we have already made to generate a cleaner, stronger economy.
For example, the recent announcement that Durham-based Wolfspeed Inc. will build a new silicon carbide manufacturing campus in Siler City is yet another major step forward for our clean energy economy. The plant is expected to create and support more than 1,800 skilled jobs that pay an average salary of $77,000 — nearly twice as much as the average in the region. With construction underway, the roughly 7,800 residents of Siler City are already beginning to feel renewed optimism about their town’s economic future.
As well they should. Once complete, this project will put Siler City and Chatham County on the clean energy map. Representing a $5 billion investment, the Wolfspeed manufacturing plant planned for Siler City will manufacture silicon carbide materials, which are the building blocks that will help develop more efficient, sustainable semiconductor technology.
This technology has applications in everything from renewable energy and storage to 5G networks to electric vehicles and EV charging systems, which is what the Siler City plant will manufacture.
The big announcement comes on the heels of another major development that will spur growth in our state’s clean energy economy and increase sustainability: the release of a plan by officials at the North Carolina Department of Transportation to invest $109 million in building a network of EV charging stations running along our major highways. Using funding from last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law, North Carolina’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan would help us build a robust EV charging infrastructure that makes EVs more practical and reliable across the state.
This will help us continue to reduce harmful carbon emissions while supporting our state’s clean energy industry, strengthening North Carolina businesses in the clean energy supply chain like Wolfspeed, and providing well-paying jobs for the tens of thousands of North Carolinians who comprise our clean energy workforce. This plan, along with the Wolfspeed silicon carbide manufacturing plant, will help us power a stronger, cleaner, and more sustainable economy and way of life for generations to come.
None of this would be possible without the longstanding, bipartisan support for clean energy that has helped North Carolina earn a reputation as a clean energy leader in the Southeast and throughout the country. Smart, pro-growth policies have enabled us to attract clean energy investments in order to grow a thriving, market-based clean energy economy that provides good jobs for hardworking North Carolinians.
The support for clean energy extends from state leaders who have helped enact policies that attract and support clean energy businesses, to our elected officials in Washington. This very much includes Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr — both of whom helped pass a strong, commonsense infrastructure law that makes the right investments in North Carolina’s core infrastructure needs and clean energy future — as well as the bipartisan leadership of the North Carolina House delegation.
North Carolina lawmakers and policymakers from the local to the state to the federal levels should continue supporting smart, forward-thinking policies that will help us continue to grow our clean energy economy, create well-paying jobs for North Carolinians, and support local businesses—all while protecting our precious natural resources. By working together, we can build a cleaner, stronger, and more prosperous future for North Carolina communities and all Americans.
George W. Little, of Pinehurst, is former secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Economic Resources, past State and National Chair of the North Carolina Association of Community College Trustees and served on the board for more than 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.