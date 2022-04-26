BY REID WILSON
Special to The Pilot
Looking for a fun and healthy activity that celebrates nature? Why not take a hike?
Many North Carolinians have already been taking that advice. Visitation to state parks in 2021 jumped to 23 million, from 20 million the year before. That’s a 15 percent increase, and 2020 was already a record year. The Blue Ridge Parkway and Great Smoky Mountains National Park also experienced record visitation, and most local parks and trails were more crowded than ever.
The pandemic sent people outdoors in droves, desperate for COVID-safe exercise and a respite from all the stress and uncertainty. As we return to something approaching “normal,” we’ll still see high demand for parks, trails and greenways, because millions of people have rediscovered that getting outdoors improves their physical and mental health.
Parks and trails provide places to connect with nature, where the values of conservation and stewardship can take root across age groups, demographics and ideologies. That’s true in April when we observed Earth Day and it’s true all year long.
Clearly, people love their parks, and need their parks. But not everyone in North Carolina has ready access to outdoor recreation.
I live in the Triangle and am fortunate — it seems there’s a park or greenway everywhere you turn. But in many rural or underserved communities, there is a glaring lack of recreational amenities for families to get outside and get healthy. It’s an environmental justice issue. Just as no community should bear a disproportionate burden of pollution’s harms to human health, no community should lack access to positive environmental assets like parks, trails and greenways.
Fortunately, substantial new state funding is on the way to provide more recreational opportunities. The state budget invests about $200 million in increased funding to create, expand and maintain both state and local parks and trails. In addition, roughly $100 million is available for land conservation projects that preserve open space. Our hope is that a significant portion of the new funding can help address the inequitable access to outdoor recreation.
These investments will create transformational changes in parks accessibility, and they are a clear sign that legislators from both parties and Gov. Roy Cooper recognize the tremendous value that North Carolinians place on having plentiful outdoor recreation opportunities.
In the meantime, families interested in healthy outdoor exercise have plenty of online information about destinations. The NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ Parks and Trails for Health (PATH) initiative provides encouragement and information on both nearby sites and opportunities to try and suggestions to help you find something new or less crowded.
It’s especially important for children to be outside in nature from a young age to develop a lifelong love and respect for the outdoors. Our goal should be that every North Carolinian lives within 10 minutes of a park, trail, or greenway. It’s an ambitious goal, but it’s necessary to improve public health and enhance quality of life. Plus, it’s achievable if we engage with local communities to help them build their capacity to add these popular amenities.
And let’s not forget, there are clear economic benefits to expanding our park and trail infrastructure: better health outcomes; expanding outdoor gear manufacturers, outfitters and other tourism-related businesses; and creating communities where people want to live and work. The more outdoor recreation, the stronger the local economy.
So get outside for a walk, hike or bike ride every day that you possibly can, not just on Earth Day. You’ll improve your physical fitness and mental health, and reconnect with the land upon which we all depend. And you’ll have fun!
D. Reid Wilson is secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
