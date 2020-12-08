We have a saying in the Army: “In God We Trust, All Others Sign Hand Receipts.” The implication is an understanding of the fallible nature of humans. It was not necessarily a fundamental distrust in people, but rather an acknowledgement of our sometimes forgetful, lazy and selfish nature.
It is why “We the People” created a constitutional republic (and not a democracy, contrary to popular belief). That decision put ultimate power first in the people, then the states and finally the federal government. It is similarly set up this way in North Carolina. I have learned this because, as a newcomer to this state, I read our state’s constitution.
I share this because, just like how vaccines work and the U.S. Constitution, I have found that our elected officials and bureaucrats seem to lack a basic knowledge of the facts available on these subjects (I hope they are not simply ignoring them). So, to arm “We the People” with the key facts to hold these folks accountable, I present just a few highlights from the N.C. Constitution.
Article 1, Section 1 states that we “…are endowed by [our] Creator with certain inalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, the enjoyment of the fruits of [our] own labor, and the pursuit of happiness.”
I especially like the way North Carolina draws out the same statement from the U.S. Constitution, expounding on the inextricable link between one’s individual labor and their happiness.
Therefore, the current state-wide SARS-CoV-2 restrictions are an affront to our constitution. They directly attack this enumerated right and our ability to be fulfilled persons by denying certain businesses from operating or restricting their operating hours or capacities.
These statewide edicts also directly inhibit our liberty and, in many cases, threaten our lives as evidenced in the current upward trends in mental illness, drug use and undiagnosed health issues.
Instead of broad declarations, the government should provide us with all available information on the disease so “We the People” can make informed risk decisions. If you are concerned, then make the individual choice to stay home from work or school and wear a mask; and if you are not concerned, then wash your hands, cover your face when you sneeze, and stay home when you are sick; but be free to continue to pursue happiness.
Article 1 Section 13 states, “All persons have a natural and inalienable right to worship Almighty God according to the dictates of their own consciences, and no human authority shall, in any case whatever, control or interfere with the rights of conscience.”
I promise not to interfere with others’ rights to zealously worship the idol of government and the state. So I expect those people to offer me the same courtesy to gather, in any size, without a mask, and at any time to worship the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob or to celebrate my sacrosanct holidays without fear or restrictions — no matter how many executive orders are published.
Article 1 Section 18 states, “All courts shall be open; every person for an injury done him in his lands, goods, person, or reputation shall have remedy by due course of law; and right and justice shall be administered without favor, denial, or delay.”
I read recently in this publication that Moore and Hoke Counties will continue to postpone jury trials until 2021. How is this justified considering the constitutional article cited? Who are these purveyors of lawlessness who have cast aside this inalienable right for arbitrary and capricious reasons?
The wording is clear, “shall be open” and “shall be administered without … delay,” period. There are no provisions for health, safety, natural disaster, nor states of emergency.
I realize everyone is busy. So, at a minimum, read the “Declaration of Rights” in Article 1. It has some great nuggets in there which may surprise you to see how unconstitutional our elected officials and bureaucrats behave. I have found sections 12, 14 and 15 especially illuminating in light of recent events.
I do have a final recommendation: a test to be qualified to serve as an elected official or full-time bureaucrat. “We the People” should require they take a written exam covering the U.S. and state constitutions. It shall be essay format; no multiple choice, true/false or fill-in-the-blank.
“We the People” are less interested in what they memorized. We are much more interested in what they think the enumerated freedoms mean and how they will protect them when executing their duties. We will provide them a final grade on election day.
“In God we Trust.” All others should be thoroughly vetted. Or, in the immortal words of Benjamin Franklin, “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”
Nick Lasala lives in Cameron.
(3) comments
Please note the previous comment was submitted by Stuart Vos, not barbaravos1
As a member of the Army I suspect you understand better than most the shared sacrifices that have been endured through the years by Americans to maintain the constitutional freedoms we enjoy. I am constantly thankful for the service of our armed forces and, during these difficult times, for our public servants and health care providers who place their lives on the line to protect us and provide essential services.
American history is replete with examples of the government requiring citizens to temporarily surrender their right to individual gain in order to serve the best interests of the nation. The military draft is perhaps the most extreme example. I am proud that we the people have always come together to protect our shared national interests, even when coerced to do so by the government.
I hope we agree on these points. Perhaps we won’t agree on the next point. This virus continues to spread, and deaths continue to accrue at an accelerating rate. If you don’t think that 285,000 dead and fifteen million cases over nine months does not constitute an emergency then we have a fundamental irreconcilable difference of opinion.
The President declared this a national emergency on March 13. I agree with him. You suggest that the government has not provided enough information to make an informed opinion. I have had no trouble finding information and, quite frankly, I don’t need the government to tell me how deadly this disease can be. I have seen it in my own family.
Neither of us is to blame for this epidemic and I agree with you it is counterproductive to shut down the economy. A little common sense goes a long way so please be responsible and don’t make things worse in the misguided notion that your individual rights give you the power to put others at risk.
A voice of sanity. Thank you. Kent, of course, will argue that he has a God given right to not wear a mask even though he may then infect someone who will then die. "So what", Kent will ask, "I don't even know that person. And if I do, he/she probably agrees with me, that my rights are much more important than his/her rights are."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.