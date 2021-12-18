This is not the column I expected to write when I first read about the Southern Pines street maintenance challenges. Stories recently have detailed the need to increase funding to keep up with street maintenance.
The town commissions surveys every four years of street conditions. An outside evaluator does a block-by-block assessment of all town-maintained streets.
Based on the most recent assessment, the town should increase its street resurfacing program from 1.7 miles per year to 5.48 miles per year. If, instead, the town continues on its present course, the resurfacing cycle for its street network would be approximately 49 years, pushing many roads so far beyond good maintenance standards that they would need total reconstruction.
Boy did this report strike a chord with me. Throughout my career in city management, I dealt with lack of maintenance for buildings, equipment and infrastructure such as streets. In the last three cities where I was responsible for street maintenance, I had my administration focus on bringing neglected streets up to an acceptable standard. In each case, we used an outside evaluation of street conditions to convince the councils that funding for maintenance had to be increased.
Unfortunately, in the last city I managed, it was not too long after I left that I ran into the city’s street construction inspector. He immediately lamented the reduction in funding that had occurred following my departure.
So upon reading of Southern Pines’ street evaluation, I wondered if such a reduction had occurred here. And here is where the column heads in a different direction than I had first feared.
Following conversations with a few people who I respect, it turns out that Southern Pines has not reduced its street maintenance expenditures. Over the past ten years, there has been an overall average increase of annual funding of just under 4 percent. Those were not significant increases but, due to a few unique factors, enough to keep up.
Those factors include falling oil prices that had driven down the cost of asphalt; increased competition for paving contracts due to a drop in private development work during the Great Recession; and a funding shortfall leading to less paving work for DOT.
Now however, those factors have reversed. Oil prices are up. There is more private and DOT work. Plus there has been some consolidation in the paving industry, so there are fewer companies competing for work.
Given the large number of streets built 20-30 years ago, the town’s miles of streets needing maintenance has increased significantly.
Hence, rather than being a story about past neglect, this turns out to be a story focusing on future challenges, and the challenge begins now. The town staff has outlined a street maintenance program that would need to increase funding from $250,000 currently to $1.2 million next year, with future increases taking it to $1.5 million.
Will the Southern Pines Town Council rise to the challenge? Having interviewed for a job in a city that was on a 49-year resurfacing cycle, let me assure you that will lead to crumbling streets and a community that no one will want to live in.
Equally important is the fact that every year a town puts off addressing its needed maintenance, it increases its future costs exponentially.
Southern Pines has met this challenge before. Under the leadership of Mayors Alex Bowness, Mike Fields and Frank Quis, with support from council members like Mike Haney, John McInerny, Fred Walden and Betty Rounds, the town fully funded street maintenance for many years.
With this revenue consistency and the creative leadership of Public Works Director Bobby Teague and Street Superintendent Tim Allen, the town methodically over 15 years improved its street system. At the end of that period, the outside evaluators identified Southern Pines as having “one of the best maintained street systems in the state.”
And for the 15 subsequent years, the town has been able, on average, to maintain its streets in good condition.
So while the proposed funding increase is a lot, putting it off would be out of character for the town, besides making both the physical and fiscal conditions even worse. The town has benefited from an increased tax base and, after 30 years, the roads serving those areas now need the same level of attention that has been given to the other streets in town. Hopefully the community will recognize this and support the council budgeting more in the years ahead.
