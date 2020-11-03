So. How the heck do you sit down and write about a presidential election that hasn’t happened yet — when you know your column won’t appear in print until the day after?
Hmmm. Interesting challenge. But here goes.
Allow me to express some initial wishes on how the winner and loser will respond to the outcome of the vote. Then, a hope or two concerning how the rest of us Americans might pull back from the edge, look toward the future, and start trying to put the good of our nation as a whole above any lingering partisan bitterness.
First of all, there may be reason to dream that the winner — we may not yet know who he is as you read this, or whether the loser is accepting the results — might undergo a basic attitudinal change of sorts over the early days and weeks as he adjusts to the fact, or likelihood, that he has now put his final election behind him.
After all, Donald Trump’s second term is supposed to be his last, according to the 22nd Amendment. And Joe Biden, who will be 82 when 2024 rolls around, might not wish to tackle the rigors of another campaign.
Therefore, is it ridiculously naive to hope that, while the loser finally concedes and goes off to lick his wounds, the winner might have cause to begin finding himself gradually taking a broader and nobler view? Might he start giving national progress and unity a higher priority than personal ambition and party bias? If only.
It has certainly happened in the past. I hope whoever has now won will devote a little off-duty time to reading some books about our greatest presidents — Washington, Lincoln, FDR. One has to be struck with how often those greats rose to the occasion and put party preferences or whatever aside to make hard decisions for the sake of the nation they loved, whose future hung so desperately in the balance.
As for the loser of yesterday’s election, I would have a totally different, perhaps unlikely reading recommendation: a relatively slender, little-known, 40-year-old volume that I recently stumbled on in a corner of one of our bookcases, and in which I became totally engrossed. It’s by Charles Bracelen Flood, and it’s called “Lee: The Last Years.”
In it, we learn how Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, after accepting Ulysses S. Grant’s rather generous surrender terms at Appomattox in 1865, immediately stripped the insignia off his grey uniform and headed home. He sternly turned his back on any pleas that he engage in any guerrilla warfare, working instead toward peace and reconciliation.
In reply to a Yankee-hating letter from one of his former generals, Jubal Early, then hanging out in Mexico City, Lee wrote:
“We shall have to be patient, and suffer for a while at least; and all controversy, I think, will only serve to prolong angry and bitter feelings, and postpone the period when reason and charity may resume their sway.”
Setting a shining example, Lee studiously devoted all his attention and energy in his last five years to the presidency of little-known and poverty-stricken Washington College in Lexington, Virginia. He turned it dramatically around and set it off on the road to eventually becoming the highly respected Washington and Lee University.
“During that time,” author Flood writes, “he did more than any other American to heal the bitterness between North and South.”
Heal the bitterness, you say. That has a nice ring to it. In our case, let’s hope it won’t take another civil war to bring it off.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
All politics are local. Conservatives won across the board by large margins in Moore County yesterday. This despite a continued influx of new residents from all across the nation. The active grassroots Conservatives in Moore County set an example for the entire state and nation. MAGA!
