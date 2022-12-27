Sorry, but it’s time for another list — in no particular order — of one old dude’s hopes (but not necessarily expectations) for the coming year:
- Decisions by both major parties to move on to younger and more vibrant presidential candidates.
- Success by our cute and still-new boykin spaniel pup, Fred, in achieving greater maturity and fewer annoying (sometimes infuriating) behavioral characteristics.
- A happy place in Cat Heaven for our much beloved but recently deceased Siamese, Lily.
- A return of the former bans on TV commercials by prescription drugs and ambulance-chasing lawyers. (Yeah, right.)
- No more alarming and disgusting acts of hate like the sabotaging of Moore County’s power system — or the hanging of a white-supremacist, antisemitic banner on a local bridge on the evening of Hanukkah.
- More opportunities to get out in the woods and on the rivers, as I spent so much time doing in my long-ago childhood back in Missouri. (But it’s gotta warm up first.)
- More people going back to getting their local news from high-quality newspapers like The Pilot, which this community is so fortunate to have.
- Vladimir Putin finally giving up on defeating Ukraine — and Russia finally giving up on him. What a monster! What a disgrace to that country I knew and loved so well.
- Occasional excuses to revisit the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill, where my stint as a journalism lecturer finally came to an end this past year.
- Speaking of institutions of higher learning: Success by Sandhills Community College in finding a new president who can even come close to equaling the remarkable longtime success of the just-retired John Dempsey. (Good luck.)
- More time enjoyed with my three beloved out-of-town offspring: Sons Jacob and Benjamin and daughter Kate.
- Fewer distracted drivers — none, actually — texting or checking the email messages on their iPhones while barreling down a busy highway at 70 mph or whatever. Give me a break.
- Fewer excuses by me on spending so little time on some serious writing projects.
- People (including me) spending less time picking up drive-through fast food and more time acquiring our meals from the plentitude of outstanding restaurants in our various downtowns.
- Success for property owners who have been spending so much time renovating the too-long-vacant former El Vaquero building at Bennett Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown Southern Pines.
- More progress in coming up with a sensible plan for redoing the too-often-clogged Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
- Another year of stimulating discussions by our monthly Junto breakfast group. (What a smart bunch of guys.)
- More frequent trips by me (which means any at all) to the FirstHealth Fitness Center.
- More time (which means any at all) spent by me on getting back in the habit of strumming and picking on my beloved old folk guitar.
- Speaking of music: another rewarding year of singing (or trying to) among so many friends in the beloved Emmanuel Episcopal Church choir, under the most impressive direction of Homer Ferguson.
- I know I’ve said this before, but: More North Carolinians seeming to care at least as much about the quality of education being dispensed at their institutions of higher learning as they do about who’s winning sports events there.
- More time spent by me — whether in person or on the phone — catching up with so many treasured old friends far and near.
- And most of all, Dear Reader, a wondrously happy and productive — and less distressing — new year for you and yours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.