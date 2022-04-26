John Nagy, who has done such a good job as my successor in The Pilot editor’s job, brought back a lot of memories with his column this past Sunday.
“Beginning in 1999 for this region’s first U.S. Open,” he wrote, “The Pilot has produced its ‘pop-up’ Open Daily edition during championship week, in addition to the normal Pilot editions. This year will be no different; we are actively planning our seventh Open Daily for the 77th U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club here in Southern Pines.”
Ah, yes — 1999. And the U.S. Open of that year wasn’t just the first in Pinehurst, or Moore County — or for all of North Carolina, for that matter. No, it was the first such championship in the southern United States in more than 30 years. That meant that the eyes of the world — or at least the sports world — would be on our lovely little corner of the world.
It also meant that a great many eyes would be on what kind of job our little nondaily paper, The Pilot, would do in covering this historic event. And the ultimate responsibility for that would fall on a guy (yours truly) who had been on the job as editor for less than two years — and who had never covered sports and therefore knew very little about this thing called golf.
For many of us involved with The Pilot, on top of putting out the regular paper, that meant months and months of grueling, nonstop preparation and education.
For several of us, among other things, it meant getting on a plane and flying out to San Francisco to experience a day or two of the previous year’s Open to get a better idea of what to expect. Among other things, that provided my first awesome opportunity to watch the likes of Tiger Woods in action.
It also meant laying the groundwork to supplement our own talented sports staff, headed by Hunter Chase, with some heavy-duty outside ringers like Lee Pace to help with all that specialized writing and photographing.
At the personal level, there was also quite a bit of stocking-up in necessities under what was expected to be an unprecedented onslaught of visitors clogging up all the local stores and restaurants in our relatively modest community. For my wife, Brenda, and me and some other couples, that meant going out and buying a freezer, putting it in the garage, and filling it with lots of food — which turned out to be a largely unnecessary precaution.
“Lord knows we at The Pilot have gone to unprecedented lengths to prepare for our special coverage of these landmark events,” I wrote in a column at the beginning of the big week.” … I feel like I’ve taken a semester course in links lingo during the past year just by editing copy from Howard Ward, our golf writer extraordinaire.”
Anyway, to cut to the chase:
Though few of us involved in that monumental journalistic week had ever spent so many long days and sleep-deprived nights, I’ve never felt more satisfaction in any venture I’ve been involved in during this long life. We really rose to the occasion.
In visits to the press center at the golf course, I remember what it felt like to see how much time the big sports reporters from all over the country began spending in reading through our daily sections, looking more and more impressed and finding more and more useful information. I also remember the several journalistic awards we won that year.
Allow me to end on a few assorted paragraphs from the column I wrote at the end of that unforgettable week:
“Biggest surprise: Where is all that gridlock we heard so much about? Like post-Communist Albania, we now have to figure out what to do with all these useless concrete bunkers we built. …
“Biggest mystery: Why anyone would ‘volunteer’ (actually, they had to pay money up front) to work their tails off in the merchandise tent, helping someone else make ever more millions.”
“Best quote: From Jack Nicklaus, who compared the challenge of landing — and keeping — a ball on one of Donald Ross’s patented turtleback greens to chipping onto the hood of a Volkswagen.
“Most puffed-out chest: Mine, because of how proud I am of everyone here at The Pilot for the superhuman job they all did in covering this landmark event. Like going through a war, this experience has changed us. I don’t know how, exactly. But we aren’t the same paper we were before.
“Maybe the same thing goes for this community.”
So now, here we are a couple of decades and several U.S. Opens later, with John Nagy and his crew facing all sorts of new opportunities and new challenges. I can only wish them well.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
