A week ago today, as I sat in a long gas line with my motor running, hoping I wouldn’t run out before I got to the pump, one thing kept running through my mind.
You could sum it up in one word: vulnerability.
Given the immediate situation, one couldn’t help pondering how many different ways we all are so vulnerable these days. (Or “vunnerable,” which, as I mentioned in an earlier column, is how so many of us mispronounce it.) We like to believe we have things under control, and then along lurches yet another emergency to remind us of just how wrong we were.
The immediate crisis at that moment, of course, was a mysterious “cyberattack.” Whatever that is, it was the apparent cause of the abrupt shutdown of the largest pipeline in the United States, which carries 45 percent of refined gasoline and jet fuel supplies through states ranging from Texas to New York, including North Carolina.
Last Wednesday, after reading in that day’s edition of The Pilot the story by Jaymie Baxley and Laura Douglass about the local “gas-buying frenzy” that had been touched off by that attack, I decided it was time for action. And sure enough, by the time I got to the big Harris Teeter gas station way out near Olmsted Village, I had checked on five other closer ones, all of which were shut down and empty.
As I waited in line for nearly an hour, I heard experts on NPR advising us that there was no need to panic and contribute to the crisis. But I’m sorry. I was down to less than a quarter of a tank at that point. And there was no way I was going to pass up the opportunity to fill ’er up.
So. What other crises and vulnerabilities kept running through my mind as I sat and waited there behind the steering wheel?
Well, for one thing, the radio news folks were also dwelling on the then-looming (and since accomplished) removal of Rep. Liz Cheney by fellow Republicans from her leadership position in the party. Her offense? Just having the nerve to speak out so accurately and deservedly about an ex-president who so selfishly continues to make such a show out of refusing to accept that prefix “ex.”
Such unprecedented behavior, among other things, serves to remind the rest of us just how perilously vulnerable our cherished American way of life can be when our supposed leaders behave so dangerously.
At the world level: How many of us could ever have guessed how susceptible our society could be to a totally unexpected virus pandemic that would come sweeping in so suddenly out of nowhere and lay so many of us low — or what a large percentage of our fellow citizens would further endanger themselves or others through a paranoid refusal to get vaccinated?
Then, back on the local front, there was Mary Kate Murphy’s lead story in that same issue of The Pilot about that loud, mostly partisan ruckus at a session of the Moore County Board of Education about whether the public school system should adopt a ban on something called Critical Race Theory.
Far be it from me to explain — or even fully understand — what that controversy was all about. Mary Kate’s story took up about two-thirds of a page in undertaking to do that. But the bottom line is that the drive to abolish the policy, relentlessly led by member Bob Levy, aroused legitimate concerns in many observers about the “open political partisanship” displayed by some of those on what is supposed to be a nonpartisan board that only looks after the welfare of students.
I could go on. Climate change. Pollution of our air and water. The alarming rise in senseless mass shootings. The seemingly endless flood of desperate immigrants. The apparent loss of empathy on the part of so many of us. Not to mention the looming bamboo battle in my backyard.
But enough. I don’t know where this terribly negative outpouring came from as I write on this beautiful spring day. And when it comes to the likelihood of angry responses, I realize I’ve only made myself more — you know — vulnerable.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.