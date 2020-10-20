This is for those yet to vote and for those basing their vote on the premise that President Trump will do a better job on the economy.
Consider the findings of a recent report by the RAND Corporation on the trend in increasing income inequality that has occurred from 1975-2018. This is the time period in which the economic policy of the U.S. has been dominated by the Republican Party’s supply side, tax-cutting philosophy.
The RAND report compares the 1975-2018 period to the post-World War II years 1947-1974, in which all income classes achieved income growth at approximately the same rates, mirroring the growth rate of the overall economy. Basically, the benefits of the country’s economic growth and prosperity were broadly shared.
Since 1975, however, almost all the financial benefits of the U.S. economic growth have been captured by the wealthiest Americans: those households making $475,00 or more in 2019.
The implications for other households are stark. Per capita Gross Domestic Product has increased 118 percent since 1975. If the shared prosperity model of 1947-1974 had continued over the last 40 years:
- An average household income of $33,000 in 2019 (an 18 percent increase over 1975) would be $61,000;
- An average income of $50,000 would be $92,000;
- An average income of $81,000 would be $126,000;
- An average income of $133,000 would be $160,000;
- An average income of $191,000 would be $198,000.
Only the top 1 percent of households would experience a reduction, amounting to a 26 percent decrease for the top 1 percent and 54 percent drop for the top 0.1 percent.
Over the last 43 years, that is an aggregate transfer of over $45 trillion from working-class households to the very rich. That income could have covered more of the costs of housing, healthcare, education, transportation and child care.
Former presidential economics adviser Gene Sperling has stated that the only logical end goal for economic policy in a democracy is that which lifts up matters most in the lives of the people. Toward that end, Sperling identifies three pillars of economic dignity:
n The ability to care for family without economic deprivation or desperation. The key elements are income, health care and the ability to be with family at important times and events (the work/life balance).
n The capacity to pursue potential and a sense of purpose and meaning. The key elements are open opportunities based on merit, and second chances in spite of initial failures (e.g., indebtedness, incarcerations).
n Freedom from domination and humiliation. The key elements are worker rights, fair treatment in the workplace, workplace safety, and fair market competition.
How many more households would have been able to achieve a higher level of economic dignity if we had maintained a more balanced distribution of economic benefits?
The consequences of the economic policies of the last 40 years go beyond the individual household. 70 percent of our economy is dependent on consumer spending. As wages and disposable income have stagnated since 1975, aggregate consumer demand slowed, and so did the economy.
An Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development report estimates that $2 trillion in U.S. GDP is being lost each year due to the constrained earning power of American workers. That is a significant amount of lost revenue that could be invested in improved, modern infrastructure for transportation, utilities, schools and, yes, health care and environmental protection.
As we have seen with the COVID crisis, reduced consumer spending also results in closed businesses and fewer opportunities for new business development.
COVID is not the primary cause of our economic decline. It is a contributor, but it has exposed the fundamental weaknesses that have been steadily building over time. It is also wrong to cite the stock market as the measure of economic health and growth potential. The percentage of households invested in the U.S. stock market has been steadily declining over the last 20 years. It is increasingly controlled by institutional investors looking for short-term returns.
Better measures are full-time employment, industrial production, retail sales and purchasing power parity. The GOP approach of more tax cuts and short-term cash infusions don’t build the stable structure needed to provide sustainable growth.
My view is that the Democratic Party and Joe Biden are proposing the policies to put our country on a better track. That will be done, first, by raising the tax rates on corporations and the 1 percent of households who have benefited from the distorted distribution of economic benefits for 40 years. Second, it will support the pillars of economic dignity through a higher minimum wage, strengthened worker bargaining power in the workplace, more benefits regarding child care and family leave, education, housing, and stronger antitrust enforcement. Third, we will recognize that, in a global competitive marketplace, “no man can be an island.”
Simple solutions are easy to propose. Unfortunately, in complex situations, they don’t work.
Brian Deaton lives in Southern Pines. He spent a career working with programs to assist the unemployed and low-income populations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.