BY DR. PAUL KUZMA
Special to The Pilot
Editor’s Note: In order to help communicate with the citizens of Moore County, Health Department Director Robert Wittmann has partnered with Dr. Paul Kuzma to prepare a series of articles meant to inform the public about COVID-19 and public health.
There has been a lot of information about COVID-19 and the efforts to contain it. Less has been written about how to protect yourself at an individual level.
While there is no way to completely eliminate your risk of contracting COVID-19, or to ensure that you don’t get a severe case, there are steps you can take to improve your odds of staying healthy. Here are a few simple ways to reduce your risk while improving your health.
n Optimize your pre-existing health conditions.
It is widely recognized that people with significant medical conditions have worse outcomes and higher death rates if they develop COVID-19. These conditions include: obesity; chronic kidney disease; type 2 diabetes; serious heart disease; COPD; cancer; immune suppression; and sickle cell disease.
While it is not possible to eliminate these diseases in most people, it is possible to optimize them. It is more important than ever to work with your health care providers to get yourself in the best condition possible.
Think of it like preparing to play a big game or run a marathon. The better condition you are in at the start, the better you will fare during the event, and the quicker you will recover afterward. So make sure you see your providers, take your medicines and get your health as optimized as possible. It is safe to go to your doctor’s office, so don’t delay necessary health care.
The most important things you can do for your health are:
n Exercise. Lose excess weight. Stop smoking.
Exercise is probably the single most important thing that anyone can do for their health. Our bodies are machines that are meant to be used. Walking is the easiest and best exercise for most people. If you are able, 30 to 60 minutes of walking at as brisk a pace can work wonders. For those that can’t walk, there are exercises that can be done while seated or standing in your home.
Exercise helps with weight loss, diabetes, lung disease, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, immune function and mental health.
We are fortunate in Moore County to have excellent resources for exercise. If you need professional guidance, there are physical therapists and personal trainers in our community, and FirstHealth has a program called “Exercise is Medicine” that can help you get started.
n Improve your nutrition with a healthy diet and vitamins.
There have been some interesting findings on the role of vitamin and nutritional deficiencies and their role in the risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe disease. Some deficiencies can impair the normal functioning of our immune system.
Most vitamin and mineral deficiencies are best managed by eating a healthy diet that includes a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables. Since it is not always possible to meet all of our nutritional needs this way, you may want to consider vitamins. Some suggestions:
Vitamin D. Vitamin D is an important modulator of immune function and a number of researchers recommend optimizing Vitamin D levels to reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 disease. This may also reduce the risk of influenza.
Our body naturally produces Vitamin D when we are exposed to sunlight. It is present in foods, is added to most milk, and is available as a nutritional supplement. The recommended upper limit of daily Vitamin D supplementation is 600-800 international units (15-20 micrograms). High doses of Vitamin D can cause side effects and should be taken only under medical advice.
Zinc. Zinc is available as a supplement and in lozenge form. A review in 2013 found that zinc supplementation reduces the duration and severity of the common cold, which is caused by a corona virus. Correction of zinc deficiency may reduce the severity of COVID-19.
Since zinc has direct antiviral activity, it may be prudent to suck on a zinc lozenge immediately if you feel the beginnings of a sore or scratchy throat. This may inhibit the virus before it can get a foothold in your body. High levels of zinc can cause side effects, so high dose zinc supplementation is not recommended.
Selenium. Selenium is an element that is necessary for cellular function. Research has demonstrated an increase in certain viral infections in people with selenium deficiencies. In China, people who lived in areas with low natural selenium levels had worse outcomes with COVID-19. Selenium is present in some foods and is in many multivitamins. Excess selenium can be toxic so high doses are not recommended.
Vitamin C. Vitamin C is available through diet and supplements. While there is no direct evidence of reduced infection with COVID in people who take Vitamin C supplementation, it plays an important role in immune modification, the body’s inflammatory response, and has antiviral activity.
So do these simple things today to reduce your risk of developing severe COVID-19. Exercise. Eat a healthy diet and include some fresh fruit and vegetables. Consider taking a multivitamin and address any vitamin deficiencies. Suck on a zinc lozenge at the first sign of a sore throat. Get out in the sunshine. Quit smoking. Work with your doctor on your overall health. Take your medicines as prescribed.
It isn’t difficult to take some concrete steps today to reduce your risk of severe COVID disease. In fact, these steps are the foundations of good health.
Dr. Paul Kuzma has practiced medicine in Moore County for more than 20 years and is currently completing his Master of Public Health degree at Johns Hopkins University.
