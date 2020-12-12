Not since old Ebenezer barked for another coal on the fire because “there’s work to be done” has there been a more dour Christmas season.
The bright spots this year all appear to be outdoors, where houses are more festooned and ballooned than ever.
I have lost count of the homes I’ve passed with not just one but a dirigible’s worth of inflatables in the front yards. The large Santa in desert camo takes the prize. And I can’t help but be reminded of the “reason for the season” when I drive down Linden Road at night and see the big “JESUS” scrawled out in red lights. You can’t help but exclaim it every time you pass by.
Some have postulated we are going more overboard outdoors this year because there is virtually no merry-making going on indoors. Across the landscape, cheese balls are going uncarved, ovens of crab dip go unheated and bottles of bourbon go — well, no, they’re still going, although in decidedly smaller circles. Getting your hands on a “handle” of your favorite spirit is always a trick this time of year, and that’s not much different now.
But while we may not be regaling our guests with bourbon balls and Cheese Whiz laced with olives and $10 “premium” crackers, we’re still getting crocked. It’s just not very merry.
As if 2020 needs one more black mark, scratch this down as the Year Without a Christmas Party.
I thought of this as I flipped through my closet the other day, choosing that day’s standard 2020 uniform: sweatshirt and comfy yoga pants. My fingers brushed against my “party jacket”: brocade-like, midnight blue, satin-smooth lapels and totally unwrinkled from use.
I bought the jacket last year for the holiday party season and then commenced getting sick for a month with what some have suspected was the original coronavirus. I spent three weeks exhausted and repeating a cycle of running-breaking-running low-grade fevers. The blood tests narrowed it down to either mono or Lyme disease, but at home I now answer to Mr. Patient Zero.
Whatever my diagnosis, I missed the party circuit entirely last year. Not to worry, I thought. I’ll wear it for 2020.
This year? The only brocade we’re wearing is if it comes as a hoodie and matching comfy yoga pants.
The Year Without a Christmas Party — how sad to think of that. It was depressing enough, as a kid, to watch “The Year Without a Santa Claus,” the 1974 Rankin Bass “stop motion animation” classic. Remember? Santa gets a cold, gets depressed that people don’t care, and decides to sleep it off and cancel Christmas.
Enter a host of memorable characters — as my party trick, I can sing the whole “Heat Miser, Cold Miser” song — that inexorably leads to the magic and miracle of Christmas’ return, including snow in “Southtown.”
Look, I know the real-life equivalent of a couple of bumbling elves is not going to save the Christmas party season for us. And I’m not prepared to go rogue and flaunt executive orders and simple science for the sake of canapes and strained chitchat. No cheese ball or finger food has ever been worth that kind of risk.
But I can’t help but look back and reflect on all that has been lost to the coronavirus this year, a lot of which we might reasonably have kept if we hadn’t been waging some ideological and epidemiological war with each other.
The brocade jacket and skinny black tie remain closeted one more year. The merry-making will need to find new outlets — most of them electrical. We might feel powerless in our lives this holiday season, but we are not without the power to inflate large desert-camo Santas on our front lawns. JESUS, people!
