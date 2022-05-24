How could this happen? The United States has to own the world’s most advanced technology. Artificial intelligence? Of course. Space exploration? No problem. Robotic surgery? Routine. 3-D printers? Unreal. Automation turns out foil-wrapped Hershey kisses, puts cheese slices in clear plastic envelopes. Cars parallel-park themselves and Alexa answers arcane queries, instantly.
Yet nobody did the simple math that would pre- dict infant formula might run short while irregularities in the manufacturing process were being corrected.
What an embarrassment, except that embarrassment has turned critical.
Babies who need special formula, or even regular formula, are getting sick. Some require hospitalization. Only a matter of time until one or two or a dozen die. Because even with President Biden’s recent invocation of the Defense Production Act to speed up the assembly line, weeks will pass before the shortage is alleviated.
How could this happen, indeed? What were the computers thinking? Technology tracks how much toothpaste I’ll use in a year based on my age, education, tax bracket. Mechanization enables Oreos with carrot cake filling. But nobody thought to count formula cans before cutting production without warning consumers?
And where are they outsourcing formula? Mexico. According to a certain former U.S. president, Mexico exports rapists and drug dealers. Hope Mexico forgot the insult and will help, rather than getting even.
A shortage of baby formula is critical. The price of bread, eggs, juice, ground beef, cookies is suspicious. I remember during a previous inflation reading about the “bandwagon effect.” This happens when grocery prices rise as a result of a shortage or another justifiable reason. Producers of stuff not affected say, “Hey, if buyers are willing to pay more for Brand X let’s raise prices on Brand Y. Just call it inflation. Or blame the supply chain.’”
This time, we are told that transportation prices are the culprit since most groceries arrive by truck. But 30 to 40 percent on food staples? C’mon.
In my simplistic grasp on economics, I wonder why incredibly wealthy food conglomerates like Nestle — the world’s largest — doesn’t absorb a percentage of the hikes, some implemented over- night, instead of passing them along to consumers.
As for gas prices ... scarier than a Stephen King novel. Understand where I’m coming from: In 1949, my family moved from New York City to Asheville. We needed a car, for the first time. I remember gas wars, similar to turkey wars — loss leaders the week of Thanksgiving. Gas got down to 9 cents a gallon during slow hours. That included a jockey to fill the tank, wash the windshield and check the oil, hoping for a quarter tip.
What happened to the president’s announcement that oil reserves would be released, in the expectation that the extra supply would lower prices?
Maybe there’s a quicker way, proven over the centuries: a form of boycott. If even half the drivers in the U.S. cut consumption by a gallon a week (20-25 miles) I believe we would see prices fall. This must be a national bipartisan effort, like Victory Gardens during World War II: a simple low-tech plan that gets results.
Or else, to mix metaphors, Chicken Little’s going to hell in a handbasket, soon.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr. com.
