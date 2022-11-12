I had the privilege a couple of weeks ago of attending the Community Foundation’s Woman and Man of the Year celebration to honor two amazing community builders: Carolyn Helms and David Woronoff.
The evening was an opportunity to recognize the achievements each has made to better Moore County. Carolyn, as a faith leader and a servant-leader on the FirstHealth of the Carolinas board of directors, has worked to grow a first-rate medical delivery and outreach organization. That includes construction of the soon-to-open Comprehensive Cancer Center.
I had the distinction, along with United Way of Moore County Director Linda Pearson, of speaking to David’s community leadership these past 26 years as publisher of The Pilot.
David was honored, in part, for how he has grown The Pilot over the years and its mission of service to the community.
As someone who has been part of that mission for almost 11 years now, I know David well. And as someone who has been in the newspaper industry for more than 30 years, I also know how distinctive The Pilot’s actions are. There are few like it anymore.
In my prepared remarks, along with some good-natured ribbing, I said of David, “His core mission — and hence, our core mission — is to serve the community. Everything we’ve undertaken — every success — is undergirded by this premise of service. And good business makes for good communities. It’s a virtuous cycle.
“The Pilot on Day 1 under David Woronoff was a community newspaper. On day 9,614, it is a newspaper, a family of five magazines across the state, a full-service marketing agency, a telephone directory, a book store and a series of digital entities. And every single one of them is relevant to their community.”
I was confident in my position, but two things in the past week further backed me up on this.
The first was a short online essay in homage to what the writer, journalist John W. Miller, termed “mac n’ cheese journalism.”
In the essay, Miller asserts that what people really want to read is everyday news about their community.
Most newspapers are failing to connect with their communities, Miller writes, “because they’re not giving people enough of what they really want: stories about their neighbors that aren’t puff or hit pieces, but not investigative stories that take six months to report, either. The writeup of the high school quarterback’s workout routine. The five-phone call story about the new hotel outside of town. The profile of the new centenarian on her 100th birthday. Solid six-hundred word stories about their communities they can read on their phone or computer every day.
“These stories aren’t winning any Pulitzers but they’re also impossible for amateur citizen-journalists to generate. They require professionals, and they build an audience, and they build trust. Call it mac n’ cheese journalism.”
Unfortunately, trust and appreciation for what a community newspaper brings to the community table often go unappreciated or unrealized until it’s too late. That is the case made in a new book by Andrew Conte called “Death of the Daily News.”
The book, published in September, is a deep-dive into the life and death and meaning of the McKeesport Daily News in Pennsylvania. The paper, begun in 1884, printed its last edition in 2015. Conte’s book explores the impact of that loss and the void.
“The McKeesport experience,” Conte writes, “clearly shows that few people realized the unique power of the local newspaper to communicate ideas — both complex and simple — widely through the community. It also reveals that none of the replacement strategies on its own offers a comparative ability for placing thoughts before a critical mass of people.
“After the Daily News died, residents felt a lost sense of knowledge, of course, but also lost opportunities for connecting with their neighbors, diminishing the opportunities for creating and maintaining value among their relationships, or social capital. Even when people choose not to be alone, they have a harder time discovering opportunities to interact with others.”
In his review of the book, Miller wrote that even the politicians and critics who thought they wouldn’t miss the Daily News ended up regretting its loss. While there was no one left to tell folks about bad news, there was also no one to tell them the good things.
And like a lot of small towns that have lost newspapers over the years, residents lost track of the simplest, yet most vital things, like who had died. No one was left to print obituaries.
“Without the daily record,” Miller writes, “citizens couldn’t know reliably who had died. A rumor spread that a prominent local businessman had passed, until he walked into the local grocery store.”
The Pilot occasionally gets a great deal of grief for its editorial opinions — the recently concluded season of election endorsements always draws sharp responses from readers — and that’s OK. But people fail to see the bigger picture. Opinion is two pages out of a 24-, or 28- or 36-page paper. Unaccounted for in the critic’s barbed words are the bridge scores, the high school sports results, the club news, a story on volunteers, the new preacher and, yes, the obituaries that The Pilot prints regularly.
Critiques are welcome; it means people care what we say and how we say it. That makes Moore County special because, in many communities, that connection is lost forever.
In my recent Community Foundation speech, I talked of how David Woronoff has a fondness for saying that “relevance is the coin of the realm.”
“People may love you or hate you,” I said, “but so long as you remain relevant, you’re OK.
“Across our country, in communities large and small, newspapers lost relevance because they stopped caring for and benefiting their cities and towns. Most newspapers no longer have local editors or publishers. They don’t own valuable downtown real estate. Their executives don’t serve local nonprofits or sit on the hospital board. They’re not investing in their own people and core businesses, much less the community.”
Within the newspaper industry, the struggle for revenue is real, and in many communities, it’s insurmountable. But it’s the self-inflicted wounds — losing relevance, no longer telling stories about your community — that are avoidable.
Some in this business may look down their noses at the concept of mac n’ cheese journalism, but, for me, I am happy to continue serving it and serving you.
