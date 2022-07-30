“Hallelujah,” I said out loud when I saw the recent Pilot article about the NCDOT plans to replace the Traffic Circle in Pinehurst. I said this for two reasons.
First, I was thrilled that someone was going to try to fix the traffic problems there. And second, I was thrilled that I finally had a chance to write about one of my pet peeves.
During the years that I have been writing, I have studiously avoided columns about my pet peeves. I have never been sure of my ability to create an interesting column out of one of my minor annoyances. How many of you, for example, would want to read about my thoughts on why doesn’t the horn beep on our new car when we lock the door? Not very many, I would assume. Plus, I have really tried to focus on public policy in my columns with only an occasional foray into personal reflections.
So when a public policy issue like the Traffic Circle fell into my lap to which I could weave one of my pet peeves, I was thrilled.
So what is that pet peeve? Moore County drivers have no idea how to drive into the large Traffic Circle in Pinehurst. The Traffic Circle simply does not work as a traffic control device because it is not used properly by most drivers. It has been this way since we first moved to Moore County in the 1980s and it has not changed since.
No amount of gnashing of teeth or rending of garments by local elected officials, Pilot editorialists or ordinary citizens are going to change this. And it will only get worse with increasing amounts of traffic in the years ahead.
You all either have seen what I am talking about or, even more likely, you have been perpetrators yourselves in ineffectively using the Traffic Circle.
A driver inches his or her car forward until they reach the yield sign, where they come to a complete stop. They then wait until they see a big gap between vehicles that will allow them to enter the traffic flow from a complete stop with plenty of room to spare. This usually takes a considerable length of time and then repeats itself all over again with the very next car in line. And it is always the next car in line because heaven forbid that more than one vehicle at a time enter the Traffic Circle.
I rarely even have to tap my brakes when my turn comes at the circle. However, I don’t stop at the yield sign since it isn’t a stop sign. In order to effectively enter the circle, one cannot wait until the yield sign to begin accelerating. So I start to accelerate long before I get to the yield sign and am always able to swiftly enter the circle, sometimes actually immediately following another vehicle entering the circle itself. And I have been able to do this for years without the traffic gods smiting me.
My pet peeve aside, the Traffic Circle is a traffic control device that currently imposes delays on a significant number of people every day.
It may not be in the daily routine of some Pinehurst Village Council members, but there are many of us who are forced by our individual circumstances to traverse the circle at various points during the day and week.
Like others, I have my favorite work-arounds, like driving down Page Road to Midland to avoid the backups on 211 eastbound. Or heading north on U.S. 15-501 to McCaskill Road to N.C. 22 southbound to my part of Southern Pines.
So the circle does not handle traffic well today, while imposing greater traffic on other roads. In the future, as traffic volumes increase, there will not be some magic solution that will reroute traffic away from this location. Our development patterns preclude any new Knoll Roads or Page Roads from being built.
While NCDOT has proposed a solution for better handling traffic where these five roads meet, all the hoi polloi and the glitterati have come up with is …. nothing. They express sentiments of concern for a circular area containing pine trees, but nothing that will deal with escalating volumes of traffic.
I don’t personally understand the seemingly mystical power this area holds over people. However, I am glad that NCDOT is operating in the real world, where it is attempting to solve a traffic control problem and not simply wishing that the problem will go away.
