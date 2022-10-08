For several months, the Pinehurst Village Council has been working with various constituencies to evaluate the impact of short-term rental homes on the special character and history of our village, and the overall quality of life in Pinehurst neighborhoods.
The council has sought — and received — many hours of public comments and many pages of emails and letters on this subject. We have listened carefully and responded as often as possible to the views of those who object to the presence of short term rental properties in our residential neighborhoods, as well as to those who operate and support so-called “STRs” in those neighborhoods.
We will soon be deciding what the council feels is the best way to regulate the phenomena of STRs in Pinehurst. The route to that decision has not been easy.
During the review process, we have learned that the number of STRs has grown rapidly in just a few years to more than 500 homes today. This fact is very troublesome to many residents who now find themselves in close proximity to several STRs in neighborhoods that recently had none.
The STRs that create nuisances are troubling for nearby residents. And the fact that homes are being taken off the market for short-term rental purposes reduces the availability of homes for individuals, retirees, professionals and families that need or want to live full time in Pinehurst and contribute to the well being and development of our special community.
Pinehurst Resort has significant concerns over the amount of and rapid proliferation of short term rentals in our community and their impact on the historical ambiance and quality of life in the village.
But we have also learned that not all short term rentals are troublesome. Some operate in a manner that is not disruptive to neighborhoods, or are rented for only a few weeks annually. STRs can also provide unique housing options for visitors requiring large accommodations.
In crafting a solution, we have had to consider the results of recent North Carolina litigation and very restrictive requirements in the North Carolina General Statutes that prevent municipalities from registering STRs. The Pinehurst Development Ordinance (PDO), as currently written, does not define STRs or restrict them in single-family residential neighborhoods. However, the use of our zoning authority to regulate STRs is allowed when that authority is used in reasonable ways. Therefore, use of zoning along with the reduction of litigation risk, and the classification of STRs as non-conforming uses are key parts of our regulatory plan.
The impact of STRs on the character, ambiance and overall quality of life across the Pinehurst community should not be underestimated. Left unchecked, the growth and concentration of short-term rental land uses will further affect the fabric and character of our residential neighborhoods by replacing permanent residents with transient users who do not have a strong attachment and affiliation with the history and unique culture of the Village of Pinehurst.
In its comments during the Sept. 27 hearing on STRs, the management of Pinehurst Resort referred to its concern about potential “over tourism” in Pinehurst.
The terms “Sustainable Tourism” and “overtourism” have recently been defined by the writer Karen Mulvahill in her article dated Sept. 10, 2022.
Quoting from her work: “Sustainable tourism takes full account of its current and future economic, social and environmental impacts, addressing the needs of visitors, the industry, the environment and host communities. ‘Over Tourism’ is what happens when the carrying capacity of a community is exceeded. Carrying capacity includes physical, (lodging), economic (cost/benefit), social (changes caused by tourism) and geophysical (ecosystem) metrics. The impact of tourism is usually expressed solely in economic terms, specifically dollars brought into the community. But the costs to the host communities are rarely itemized. These include wear and tear on the infrastructure, environmental damage, rising prices, noise, crowds and changing the culture of a community. As short term rentals proliferate, year-round housing is eliminated. Lack of affordable housing then limits the people who can live here and eliminates a source of labor for the very businesses that benefit from tourism.”
Pinehurst’s 127-year history, based on the vision of the Tufts family, the village plans laid out by Frederick Law Olmsted and his firm, the pioneering work of golf course architect Donald Ross and the designation of the core village area as a National Historic Landmark in 1996 deserve protection from potential Over Tourism.
Village government’s objective is to create a sensible solution that protects the integrity and livability of our residential neighborhoods, while allowing the remaining STRs to meet the needs of special events and groups of visitors. Our solution will also employ vigorous enforcement of amendments to our municipal code that the Council passed by a 4-1 vote in June, along with special requirements placed on those properties which choose to operate as short term rentals.
John Strickland is the mayor of Pinehurst. The views expressed are his alone.
