A few weeks ago, I surprised absolutely no one by writing about the one topic that every other sentient being is writing about these days: artificial intelligence. I am no early adopter of technology and maintain a healthy fear and skepticism of this burgeoning development in massive computer learning.
I am not alone. Making news in the past week, more than 1,000 tech and AI “experts” signed an open letter calling for a pause to the sweeping AI experiments we have all been reading about.
How sweeping? Just recall it’s been less than six months since the company Open AI unleashed on the world its Chat GPT-3, said then to be a world changer. Since then, it has released a fourth version said to be so advanced that it makes Chat GPT-3 look like a crude version of Pong.
Other companies, such as Google and Microsoft, are rolling out their versions, and seemingly every software developer and venture capital investment firm is racing to develop applications to incorporate AI.
Financial analysts predict that AI could boost worker productivity exponentially and spur a massive jump in global gross domestic production.
And yet, tech folks famous — Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn, Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp — and less than household names have signed this letter asking for a six-month time-out.
“Contemporary AI systems are now becoming human-competitive at general tasks, and we must ask ourselves: Should we let machines flood our information channels with propaganda and untruth?” the letter reads. “Should we automate away all the jobs, including the fulfilling ones? Should we develop nonhuman minds that might eventually outnumber, outsmart, obsolete and replace us? Should we risk loss of control of our civilization?
“Such decisions must not be delegated to unelected tech leaders. Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable.”
The six-month pause, according to the letter, would allow artificial intelligence developers and other experts “to jointly develop and implement a set of shared safety protocols for advanced AI design and development that are rigorously audited and overseen by independent outside experts. These protocols should ensure that systems adhering to them are safe beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Those of us old enough to have seen and remembered the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey” have an idea of what AI could do if it becomes too relied upon and embedded. We have an infinite capacity to create technology and deploy it without fully understanding its potential payoffs and perils.
I’ve had my chance to play around with AI and have chosen not to, though not all of us could resist the temptation. Our staff with the email newsletter The Sway generated more than a few giggles when it asked an AI program to create certain images, such as “fox squirrel on a golf course” and “dogs on a patio with beer.”
And then last week, one of The Pilot’s occasional opinion columnists, Michael Smith, sent me a note saying he was testing out Google’s AI assistant, known as Bard.
“I requested a few things,” Michael said, “like, for example, ‘Bard, please create me a story about a newspaper editor named John Nagy.’ ‘Create me a poem or whatever about a golf community.’
“It takes Bard about one second to perform its task (I timed it).”
According to Michael, here is what Bard had to say about me:
“John Nagy is the editor Of The Pilot, a newspaper That serves the community With news and information.
“He’s a hard worker Who is always on the go Gathering stories And reporting on the events That affect the lives of his readers.
“He’s a dedicated journalist Who is committed to his craft And to his readers Who trust him to tell them the truth.
“He’s a fair and balanced reporter Who doesn’t take sides But presents all sides of an issue So that his readers can make informed decisions.
“He’s a community leader Who is always looking for ways To improve the lives of his readers And to make his community a better place.
“He’s a role model For young people Who are interested in a career in journalism.
“He’s a true professional Who is always striving to do his best And to make The Pilot the best newspaper It can be.”
A role model? Always striving to do his best? How devilishly flattering of Bard. If only I were the kind of person Bard thinks I am. But then, that’s artificial intelligence for you.
How can we be sure Bard didn't write this entire column while you were at the beach?
John Misiaszek
