Byron Tanner Cross teaches at Leesburg Elementary School in Leesburg, Virginia. In May 2021, Cross got crosswise with school policy 8040, promulgated pursuant to what was then Virginia state law. The policy required schools to allow transgender students to use bathrooms, locker rooms, etc., according to their gender identity and required teachers to address students with their “preferred pronouns.” That meant if, for example, a biological male student desired to be addressed as “she,” teachers had to comply.
Policy 8040 became the main subject at a Loudoun County public meeting. When it was time for Cross to speak, he said, “I’m a teacher, but I serve God first, and I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa, because it’s against my religion.”
Two days later, Cross found himself on “administrative leave.” Assertedly, he was shelved for “disrupting the educational environment,” following five parents’ complaints.
Alliance Defending Freedom supported a lawsuit by Cross.
ADF, with 40 lawyers, says it is the “world’s largest legal organization committed to protecting religious freedom, free speech and the sanctity of life.” The Southern Poverty Law Center says ADF is “virulently anti-gay.”
ACLU filed a legal “brief” supporting the school district. Legendary star ACLU attorney David Goldberger, widely celebrated for defending free speech rights, says, “ACLU has gone from a free-speech bastion to an outright advocate for progressive causes.”
The organization advocates, in part, through a close alliance with a group called GLSEN, founded by a group of teachers in 1990. GLSEN stands for Gay, Lesbian and Straight Educator Network and pursues its own objectives through a close alliance with teachers and education systems. Rocio Inclan is chairperson of GLSEN’s board of directors. She’s also senior director for social justice at the National Education Association.
ACLU and GLSEN jointly developed “A Guide for Trans and Gender Nonconforming Students.” Excerpts: “If you’re a girl, can you go to prom with another girl?” and “If you’re a boy, can you run for prom queen?” Answer: yes. “Your right to be yourself in school,” the guide reads, “includes the right to be transgender or to transition your gender in school.”
The National Education Association educates us with its “Pronouns 101” chart, including guidance on Ze, Zim, Zirself, Zay, Zee and Zur pronouns used by the trans community. GLSEN’s “Key Concepts and Terms” elucidates with an acronym glossary for gay and trans individuals.
As you might imagine, all of this has stirred up a bit of blowback. Virginia’s “newest” law, for example, requires “schools to provide bathrooms consistent with students’ biological gender, and to obtain written permission from parents before treating their children as ‘transgender.’”
That 180-degree pivot came after Glenn Youngkin won Virginia’s governor’s race in every corner of the state two years ago. Youngkin, a Republican, ran largely on a “parents’ rights” platform. Democratic Opponent Terry McAuliffe assisted with his “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach” quip.
Ron DeSantis took good notes. He was re-elected in January by the largest margin of any Florida governor since 1982 by championing parents’ rights in school systems
“Florida is where ‘woke’ goes to die,” DeSantis is fond of saying.
To date, 25 states and 100 localities have laws or policies protecting people under 18 years old from being subjected to so-called “conversion therapy.” You can read NC’s proposed Parents’ (and Students’) Bill of Rights here: https://tinyurl.com/5bb9wrrm. Moore County Schools’ proposal is at the link https://tinyurl.com/v9h499py.
Much of the brouhaha is linked to President Biden’s interpretation of a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. The court held that “Title VII” of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 precluded an employer from firing an individual because he or she is gay or transgender. Title VII’s singular focus is employment.
President Biden reasoned that the court’s decision also precludes discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity under “Title IX,” which singularly focuses on education. Biden then signed two executive orders directing the Department of Education to notify states to comply with his interpretation, and that compliance would be enforced.
That’s how Virginia came to have a state law that led to school policy 8040, which required the use of a student’s preferred pronouns, which led to Byron Cross’ dismissal.
President Biden’s orders have not been voided, but a U.S. district court has prevented their current enforcement in 20 states. The court held that the higher court’s 2020 ruling “did not sweep beyond Title VII to other federal or state laws that prohibit sex discrimination. Nor did the Court’s decision purport to address bathrooms, locker rooms, (dress codes) or anything else of the kind.” The district court’s decision is now before appellate review.
Byron Cross won his suit in state court. The school district appealed to the Virginia Supreme Court, and he won there, too. The courts agreed the school violated his free-speech rights and likely jeopardized his religious freedom.
"The courts agreed the school violated his free-speech rights and likely jeopardized his religious freedom."
So, isn't he violating the freedom of speech of the transgender students by using his religion to refuse to acknowledge them? Freedom of speech goes both ways.
