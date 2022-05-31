The Columbine High School massacre occurred April 20, 1999. How many school shootings since then? Too many.
An action plan for school security must begin with a statement of the problem. Current solutions revolve around the rapid arrival of law enforcement. They arrive in minutes. We need to counter the attack in seconds.
Multiple law enforcement agencies will arrive on the scene simultaneously. No one is in charge. And most first responders will not be intimately familiar with the terrain.
Here is a concept of operations to deter and, if deterrence fails, counter an in-school shooter.
I realize the idea of arming school employees is ugly, but if safe and secure schools is a priority, we must consider all options.
Because first responders will always be too late, there must be a school “security force” in place every second of every school day. More on this in a few minutes.
Because of the need for multiple fire exits, all exit-only doors become potential breach points. Solution: have a camera on each door with live feed to “security rooms.” When that door is breached from the outside, flashing lights and an audio alarm will immediately alert the security force.
Every school has fire alarm mechanisms on the walls that can be activated by anyone sensing a fire. Add a second alarm for anyone seeing a gun or sensing there is a shooter in the school. Every student becomes a deterrence player.
As for a security force, in today’s school systems, typically about half the employees are not teachers but rather janitors, counselors, nurses or administrators.
In this concept of operations, the assistant principal becomes, as his/her first priority, the leader of the security force. That leader will designate someone to be second in command in order that 100 percent of the time one of them will be in the school and ready to react.
Create a force of anywhere from four to 10 non-teaching employee volunteers. That security force would undergo extensive and recurring training in marksmanship as well as tactical training in how to react to a hostile situation.
A monitor for the external exit-only doors will be in the leader’s office, in that of the second in command and in the full-time security person’s office.
Every member of the security force would carry a small radio when in the school, to be used only when there is a shooter alarm.
Additionally, every member will have at their immediate disposal a red body armor vest. The color would distinguish them as an armed security force member when first responders arrive.
In each member’s place of duty, mounted on the wall next to their red vest, will be a metal box with a keypad. Inside the box will be three things: a loaded handgun; a lanyard with a master key to open every classroom; and a lanyard configured to carry additional ammunition magazines.
Doing all of the above will solve the most serious part of the present-day problem. First responders will arrive ASAP but that is some number of minutes. “ASAP” must be defined as some number of seconds or kids will die.
As for an in-school alarm system, an astute student may see the butt of a pistol sticking out of the jacket pocket of someone moving down the hallway. They pull the shooter alarm on the wall.
The local sheriff and local police departments will be asked to provide training areas and provide training assistance. Include them in response training sessions for the schools’ security forces.
This is all about deterrence, decentralized planning and execution: Every school board and superintendent can make it happen.
Someone, however deranged, may think twice, knowing he is walking into a school security force death trap.
With 142,000 schools in America, the likelihood that a particular in-school force will ever be used is extremely low. However, the likelihood that an internal force will be necessary in some school in the future is high; that’s the world we live in. Without it, more kids will die.
Marvin L. Covault, Lt. Gen. U.S. Army, retired, is the author of “Vision to Execution, a Book for Leaders,” and the book “Fix the Systems, Transform America.”
(1) comment
I don't know about a loaded weapon hanging on a wall but certainly there needs to be a response plan, not to mention an overall security plan in place. That plan should be developed and agreed to by not only school administrators and the school board but also by our County Sheriff ,our County Commissioners, not to mention state police. Also, there will no doubt be funding requirements. Our Commissioners may need to be responsible for that unless and until our state legislators agree immediately to funding requirements. Arming teachers? Not a good idea. That's not in their field of training. Having a trained, capable resource officer in every school? I'd say yes. On days they may be absent what do you do? That's where Sheriff's personnel can fill in. All of our schools aren't alike. Some are configured in a pod like environment and kids move, exposed potentially, from building to building. There is much work to be done on this and the clock is ticking.
John Misiaszek
