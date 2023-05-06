If we have more consequences, will we need counselors?
Imagine elementary schools, middle schools and high schools with zero school counselors. Currently we have 12,444 students across 13 elementary, nine middle and three high schools. For all those students, Moore County has 35 school counselors.
Let’s start with elementary school. Who will transition the new student or the military transfer? Who will help your child feel comfortable in their new classroom the next school year? Eat lunch with your child when they are lonely, sad, have anxiety, or just need help solving problems?
Who will provide extra snacks when they have none? A change of clothes when they fall in the mud or wet their pants? Who will provide that extra support for teachers, in classroom guidance about being kind, responsible, persevering, and resolving conflict? Oh, and what about help for students obtain interventions through the Multitiered System of Supports (MTSS) process, eventually acquiring a 504 plan for ADHD or an IEP for a learning disability?
Now imagine your child at the middle school missing out on the same support for the new transition to a larger school with a seven-period day schedule. Imagine no one initiating the need for MTSS support, creating a behavior plan and a check-in/check-out person to assist with the natural anxieties of middle school. That would be in addition to working with those middle schoolers on career exploration and registration assistance for next-year courses and high school four-year planning.
And what if counselors were not at the high school? Here, there would be no counselors to assist with the challenge of scheduling 2,000 students into 16,000 courses; transitioning students from middle school to a much larger high school; assisting with career choices, four-year plans, college admission and scholarships.
Add to all this the guidance of supportive school counseling through these decisions with the multitude of K-12 student mental health issues surrounding all sorts of concerns, including stress, depression, grief, anxiety, suicidal ideation, ADHD, home issues, abuse and gender identity.
There is a reason our public schools have school counselors. There is a multitude of data included under the “American School Counselor Association (ASCA) National Model: A Framework for School Counseling Programs,” as well as the “Ethical Code of Standards for School Counselors” and legal requirements of licensure of how school counselors continue to have a positive impact on student achievement and mental health.
However, there is no empirical research connected to the mental wellness of children and youth under MCS Policy 5416, Parent’s Bill of Rights. Well-established medical and educational research, however, actually confirms irreparable harm to children most at risk, under policies like this.
Students deserve trusted school counselors to help them navigate their lives. Students need adults whom they can trust, who have made a commitment to do no harm, who will provide confidentiality and uphold their constitutionally protected rights to privacy.
They need adults who will also communicate effectively with parents and refer to a mental health therapist for more intensive help when needed.
Our district does not only need more consequences, but we need more school counselors.
The district’s current Policy 5416, Parent’s Bill of Rights, \violates not only school counselors’ ethical responsibilities but our student’s right to privacy.
I fear our district will lose indispensable school counselors. And that will be a significant loss to our students.
Dr. Renee Portfilio is a Moore County Schools counselor and has been a district employee for 27 years. She is retiring this summer.
