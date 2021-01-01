The Moore County Board of Education is stating the value of Southern Pines Primary School is worth $630,000 based on its appraisal. The Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust states the value is $200,000, based on a separate appraisal it initiated.
Why are these appraisals $430,000 apart? This was explained in an extensive review submitted to the school board by the Trust.
The Trust report identified many inconsistencies and requested clarification and a negotiation. No response was ever received. The school district’s only acknowledgement was $630,000, a take-it-or-leave-it response.
Some of the property comparisons in the school board’s appraisal were overstated by $1 million; differed in structure type; did not consider the 1924 deed restriction; and were located outside of North Carolina.
Because the Trust never received a response, it can assume the wide-ranging discrepancies identified are the primary reasons why the two appraisals were vastly different.
There are several “best practices” to determine what a property is worth and still meet the requirements of the state constitution: by an appraisal, both parties agreeing to a value or the recent sale of a similar property in the immediate area.
The school board is in a unique position because it can use the sale of the Aberdeen Primary School as a best measure to determine the fair market value of the Southern Pines Primary School. Aberdeen Primary was built at about the same time, with the same building specifications, in the immediate vicinity. The district used the same appraiser, and it is located in a neighborhood similar in make-up as Southern Pines Primary.
The Aberdeen open-bid process has ended and has a current bid at $150,000. This bid is much closer and in line with the Trust appraisal. The Trust is making a $200,000 guaranteed offer, even if the fair market value for the Aberdeen school is established at far less.
The Moore County Board of Education wants to conduct a third appraisal, which the Trust thinks is unnecessary given the time and additional cost to taxpayers. Also, the school board cannot get a clear title for Southern Pines Primary because of a 1924 deed restriction, and the property has road abandonment and cemetery encroachment concerns. This is an additional cost to the taxpayers to clear this process for a sale.
But the Trust has signed an indemnification to relieve taxpayers and the school board of this risk at the date of sale if the district can agree to the fair market value of $200,000.
We must never lose sight that Southern Pines Primary started with African Americans in 1921 who scraped together $6,000 and donated 4 acres for a school. Other schools were started with public funding. So West Southern Pines residents were double-taxed by paying out-of-pocket and paying public taxes for schools.
To many, this building is only a school, but for the residents of West Southern Pines it has always been more than a school. It has been a place for celebrations, refuge, ceremonies, entertainment and a beacon for social well-being.
I remember when I was 10, I won a pink frosted cake at a donkey basketball game that I gave to my mother the next day for a Valentine’s present.
Many who know this small parcel of land have similar stories they can tell. Help us tell these stories to all citizens of Southern Pines and visitors by allowing us to restore what was rightfully ours to its grandeur.
The Trust is requesting the Moore County Board of Education use the sale of the Aberdeen Primary School as a best measure and standard to establish fair market value.
