As we enter February, we draw close to the next Moore County Schools Board of Education business meeting.
I watched the last business meeting on Jan. 9. I was disappointed that the board allowed a person during the public comment period to chastise a school employee by name. It upset me, as it was clearly not in line with the board’s Rules for Public Comments as stated on the district’s website under Board Meeting Guidelines. The chair, vice chair or at least the board attorney should have stopped it.
I emailed the school board the following day asking for a reply to let me know if this type of public address is going to be allowed in the future. It is already hard enough to keep administration, teachers and staff from seeking different employment after the stress they have all endured during the pandemic and rebounding afterward. No doubt, it will be that much harder to keep these underpaid public servants satisfied with their employment if they know their names can be brought up in such a belittling fashion during open comments by the public at school board meetings.
The board chairman, Robert Levy, was quick to reply to my email. Unfortunately, his reply was yet again out of order.
Rather than referencing specific MCS board policies, Mr. Levy suggested that “our school board public address is a right protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and Article 1 Sec 14 of the Constitution of The State of North Carolina.”
Of course, he failed to state or perhaps realize “the First Amendment permits the government to prohibit offensive speech as intrusive when the ‘captive’ audience cannot avoid the objectionable speech.”
Mr. Levy has created a conundrum for himself and the school board. In his reply to my email, he explained that he, as chairman, will allow everything a speaker says during the public comment period, even though some comments may be “uncomfortable and even vulgar.”
Unless Mr. Levy and the board members rewrite the following guidelines for public comment, they will remain out of order each time they allow such abhorrent comments to be made in a public setting:
Guidelines for Public Comment
“Discussions regarding particular individual employees, student records or other matters which are required to be kept confidential may not be discussed in this open forum setting … All comments must be respectful and civil per ordinary rules of order and decorum.”
Note, the guidelines rule civility, not vulgarity, as Mr. Levy suggests appropriate. Furthermore, every employee and school board member in every school district across the nation is held to standards that exemplify the antithesis of what Mr. Levy suggests is acceptable speech during the public comment period at a Moore County Schools Board of Education meeting. Mr. Levy seems to be unaware of this.
Even if the First Amendment were to allow such disrespectful speech in public address against an employee as Mr. Levy puts forward, and the district’s Guidelines For Public Comments were rewritten to accept this nonsense, the board would still be committing a whole list of ethical violations that are too many to address in this letter but which are specified on the school district’s website under Policy 1419 on Code of Ethics For Sitting Board Members.
How is it that Mr. Levy does not appear to be aware of these ethical violations when considering all school board members are required to complete 12 hours of training every two years on ethical requirements? Is he simply ignoring them?
The facilitation of hostility toward employees by the Board of Education should stop. So, as I stated in my email to the MCS School Board regarding this matter on Jan. 10, I once again request, albeit this time publicly, that the Board of Education support its employees by ensuring that this type of hateful public address will not be allowed in the future.
Torin Wright is a retired Moore County Schools educator. He lives in West End.
