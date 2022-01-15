I’ll be the roundabout // The words will make you out ‘n’ out
I spend the day your way // Call it morning driving thru the sound and in and out the valley
Let’s talk circular logic, specifically the logic of traffic circles and the fact that they’re all the rage these days in road design.
We have an affinity for roundabouts here in Moore County. Take a spin and see for yourself: around the courthouse in Carthage; beside the airport where Whispering Pines and Southern Pines bump elbows; adjacent to Pinecrest High School where Knoll Road bends into Felton Capel or Voit Gilmore lanes; or our latest addition at Midland Road and Central Drive in Southern Pines, marked on the roadway by that cool squiggly Prince-like icon.
When the village and resort proposed a quaint, tiny circle on Carolina Vista Drive in 2008, you’d have thought they had proposed a gross monstrosity, for all the hand wringing. Now no one thinks twice on the way to No. 2.
Then, of course, there’s the granddaddy of a circle in Pinehurst, where U.S. 15-501, N.C. 2 and 211 come together. While it’s on the National Register of Historic Places, there’s nothing terribly historic about the Pinehurst Traffic Circle; the ring around the courthouse in Carthage has at least 50 years on it.
While the little circles all seem to be doing their thing with facilitating traffic flow and reducing accidents, folks complain the Pinehurst Traffic Circle no longer “works” for them. Growth means more cars trying to get places, and that can occasionally mean a bit of a wait to enter the circle, especially during the prime morning and evening commute times.
And so great engineering minds at the state Department of Transportation are hard at work crafting options to “fix” or “upgrade” the circle in the coming years. They might want to visit Carmel, Indiana.
Carmel, a city of about 100,000 north of Indianapolis, is all in on roundabouts. There are 140 of them, according to a recent story in The Wall Street Journal, and plenty more being planned.
The city’s mayor, Jim Brainard, ran into them while studying in Europe. He liked the way they worked, the way they looked. When he became the city’s mayor 25 years ago, he pushed them as a means to move traffic, saving fuel, cutting emissions, reducing the need for electricity — fewer traffic signals needed — and beautifying the city.
“People love them here,” he told The Journal. “You couldn’t take one out.”
Simple circles aren’t enough for the folks in Carmel. They have a roundabout dubbed the “dogbone” for its unique shape. It handles traffic getting on and off a local highway.
The city celebrates National Roundabouts Week in September and even produced a coffee table book: “Carmel: ‘Round About Right.”
We may not be about to challenge Carmel for roundabout fame or glory, but our circle of circles is likely to grow wider. Planners have promised Pinehurst that suggested revisions to the Traffic Circle are still coming. But they’re also talking about a roundabout for the intersection of Airport and Midland roads just off the main Traffic Circle. Could this be our “dogbone” candidate?
Or we can just go with what former Pilot editorial cartoonist Stan Hunt once suggested in one of his commentaries for traversing the Pinehurst Traffic Circle: catapults.
