There are two statues of Donald Ross in Pinehurst: a small one in the village, and a life-size bronze opposite hole number 18 on Pinehurst Course No. 2, his most famous creation.
The latter statue was sculpted by Gretta Bader of Stanford, Calif., using a photo provided by Ross’ good friend Peggy Kirk Bell, the late owner of Pine Needles. She had known Ross early in her career as a women’s national golf champion. Major championship tournaments have been played for decades at Pinehurst No. 2, bringing thousands of enthusiastic fans to the Sandhills. Many more are scheduled.
Donald Ross was born in Dornoch, Scotland, on Nov. 23, 1872, where he was a greenkeeper, professional player and club maker at the Royal Dornoch Golf Club. He also apprenticed under golf champion Old Tom Morris at famed Royal St. Andrew’s.
Ross left for America in 1899 and became the golf pro at Oakley Country Club in Massachusetts, which he soon remodeled. James Walker Tufts, the founder of Pinehurst, invited him to come here, where he spent the rest of his life building, designing and managing golf operations for generations of Tufts family members. He was an active and devoted member of The Village Chapel.
A top golfer, Ross was a champion in Scotland, England, Massachusetts and Pinehurst. He finished eighth in the 1910 British Open, and competed in the U.S. Open seven times. His brother Alexander “Alex” won the U.S. Open in 1907 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. Alex was a better player than his brother.
He formed Donald J. Ross Associates in 1916 and hired engineers Walter B. Hatch from Amherst, Mass., and J.B. McGovern, of Wynnewood, Pa. His main office was in Little Compton, R.I., during the summer and at Pinehurst the rest of the year.
Hatch and McGovern were responsible for on-site design and implementation. They did much of the field work and provided the necessary analytical information for construction. Walter Irving Johnson was his draftsman and engineer in Pinehurst. He drew finished plans and provided individual hole and green drawings and technical specifications for the builder’s foreman. Donald’s brother Aeneas was a competent construction supervisor who worked with club committees and owners. Donald and Aeneas worked together from 1922 until 1936, when his brother returned to Dornoch.
In Pinehurst, Ross designed and remodeled every course that existed here during his lifetime. He taught the game, managed golf operations, experimented with the development of grasses, and recommended players for club memberships. He also created nearby Pine Needles, Mid Pines and Southern Pines Golf Club. He designed about 400 courses in his lifetime.
In 2001, I became professionally connected to Ross and his history when my wife, B.J. Dunn, and I decided to write a book about his famed golf courses that were open to public play.We titled it “Great Donald Ross Golf Courses Everyone Can Play.”
A second edition was published in 2017. We described the history of the courses, including photos and descriptions of how they play. They are resort, municipal and semi-private venues. We included no private golf clubs.
Today, there are 326 Ross-designed golf courses operating in the United States and Canada. The two courses he opened in Cuba were closed by Fidel Castro.
In the years between the publication of the first and second editions, the Ponce de Leon and Punta Gorda courses in Florida closed. The Roosevelt Memorial Course in Warm Springs, Ga., is closed and may never reopen. Ross created it, working closely with Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1926.
In New Hampshire, The Balsams Panorama course is closed. Richmond Pines in Rockingham is gone. In Massachusetts, Winchendon and Petersham are gone. Rogell in Detroit is now a cemetery. Many of his courses have been remodeled to accommodate more powerful equipment and longer distance balls. Pinehurst’s golf course architect Richard Mandell has modified several Ross courses.
Ross’ lifetime achievements were amazing. Since 1892, about 25 percent of all USGA Open Championships were held on his courses. Of the USGA Women’s Championships held since 1946, over 30 percent have been on Ross courses. Of the first 96 PGA Championships, 17 were on Ross courses, including Pinehurst in 1936. Of 21 American Ryder Cups, six were on Ross venues, including Pinehurst in 1951.
Because he is America’s foremost golf course architect, I believe it would be fitting that Ross’ sesquicentennial birthday be celebrated in 2022 in the Sandhills. I have suggested to the village of Pinehurst that it lead in the planning for such an event. Included could be representatives from Pinehurst Resort, Pine Needles, Mid Pines and Southern Pines Golf Club.
Invited should be representatives of the Tufts Archives, where much Ross memorabilia exists, including hundreds of his precious architectural drawings, the American Society of Golf Course Architects (which Ross founded in 1947), the Donald Ross Society, which is devoted to the preservation of his courses, and Sandhills Community College. Ross courses around the nation should be invited to hold Donald Ross sesquicentennial golf tournaments. Perhaps annual SCC scholarships might be created in his name.
Keeping Ross’s name and reputation alive is good business, because as long as his golf courses are recognized as the works of a master, they will continue to invite strong interest and competitive play.
Paul R. Dunn is reached at paulandbj@nc.rr.com and at www.donaldrossgolfcourses.com.
(1) comment
Great article Paul! I enjoyed reading it. This is the subject matter that is clearly in your wheelhouse. More of this please!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.