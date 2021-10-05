History buffs and Rhode Islanders have all heard of Roger Williams. Born in 1608 in England and baptized in the same London church as John Harvard (founder of Harvard University), Williams was an extraordinary early American settler and religious man who sought to preserve the rights of individuals to peaceably obey the dictates of his or her own conscience.
Williams is most noted and respected for championing the idea of religious freedom; he was a futurist ahead of his time. He felt that the government should not interfere with religious beliefs, and vice versa.
Williams found it morally unacceptable to legislate the way people practiced their religion. He felt that the relationship between man and God was so profound that the government should have no role in telling people what church to attend or what to believe. People brought their customs with them from Europe and set about passing laws that required church attendance or incur civil penalties.
Three Quakers were hanged in Boston for daring to believe that you could have a personal relationship with God, a concept considered heretical. Interestingly, they also believed in gender equality. Williams spoke out against such actions and moved to the Narragansett Bay area to organize the town of Providence.
Of paramount importance to this colony was the guarantee that all religions would be welcomed. He insisted that the new settlement would not be dominated by any one religion — demonstrating a kind of independence for which the United States became an example for the world.
The Narragansett tribal historian told me that Williams was quoted as saying “it was wrong to make the Indians pray to a white man’s God,” which infuriated the powerful leaders. Further, he believed that every person should be able to worship God in the way he or she pleased.
Called a “Seeker” of truth, Williams remained apart from the top-down religious movements and welcomed all religions to the settlement.
Society in the 1600s was opening up to new ideas and practices — art, music, science, literature — that some say stemmed from the new openness and religious freedom burgeoning due to the Reformation. Democracy was born from an unprecedented commitment to freedom of thought. Our government was created from a need to balance justice with newly recognized freedom to think as individuals in society as well.
Just as today, those times required people to stand up for their principles. The results were the establishment of many houses of worship. Our basic values are to live and let live so that all may practice — or not — their own spiritual quest. Only in extreme circumstances shall the government intervene for the protection of our health and safety.
As one of the most influential thinkers to shape the principles that formed our government, Williams championed the idea of keeping government out of the business of religion. Many belief systems can coexist harmoniously and productively. This principle is so important to the identity as citizens of our country, yet it is so often challenged by those who assume, and thereby assert, that this is a country of one religion.
The longstanding American value is to be welcoming to all to show our patriotism by recognizing that many diverse practices and beliefs are represented in American society. We cherish our past when we embrace our commonalities to celebrate our unique differences. In doing so, we become a stronger people, not weaker.
Though we often credit Thomas Jefferson with advancing the idea of keeping the church and state separate, the writings of Roger Williams were 50-150 years before that and 300 years ago. These pillars of thought form the core principles underlying the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
I find this information fascinating in light of the debates that occur regarding “what citizens are supposed to believe.” I feel religious study belongs in the home and in congregations. Spirituality is a personal journey left best to those who are not in positions of authority over us.
Many Catholics settled in Rhode Island, yet Touro Synagogue, the first Jewish synagogue in the United States, was founded in 1763 in Newport.
During a visit there in 1790, President George Washington received a letter from Moses Sexias, warden of the Touro Synagogue, seeking assurance of religious freedom for Jews. Washington issued an unequivocal guarantee, returning a letter stating that the new government would “give to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance. Having bought truth so dear, let us not sell it cheap,” he remarked.
Williams is my favorite Colonist because he provoked us to remember the hard fought “liberty of conscience” that is more relevant today than perhaps ever before. Our country will continue its noisy debate but will remain notoriously pluralistic.
Roger Williams’ contribution to our freedom from religious persecution is not so much a luxury but an essential element of liberty.
Darlind Davis is a freelance writer who lives in Pinehurst.
