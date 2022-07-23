After Shakespeare’s King Lear has lost his throne, his power and his sanity, he finally sees “how this world goes,” with “matter and impertinency mixed” and “reason in madness”:
Through tattered clothes small vices do appear: Robes and furred gowns hide all. Plate sin with gold, And the strong lance of justice hurtless breaks; Arm it in rags, a pygmy’s straw does pierce it.
Take that of me, my friend, who have the power to seal the accuser’s lips. Get thee glass eyes, And like a scurvy politician seem To see the things thou dost not.
Recent Supreme Court decisions have dismantled generations of rational and humane legislation: women’s rights, gender equality, environment protection, the long-honored separation of church and state. At the same time, this court has incredulously voided restrictions on the purchase of assault-style weapons, large capacity magazines and open carry of guns in public.
Conservatives who once agonized over activist judges, especially the kind who tried to advance civil rights and environmental protections, have discovered, without a hint of shame, that activism is fine when it scuttles programs they hate while advancing the regressive and repressive legislation they love.
We have, over the past five years, been introduced into a new Golden Age of Political Corruption. It had its historical origins long ago, but the 45th president opened the floodgates, and his “capo,” U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, exploited the chance to paralyze our constitutional republic from within while laying the groundwork to reshape it into some de facto form of fascist oligarchy.
Sadly, the presumed bulwark against such disintegration — the Supreme Court — is poised to administer the coup de grace. What is doubly appalling about this prospect is that, for all the rampant right-wing lies about the legitimacy and the outcome of the last election, all six of the present archconservative justices on the bench were themselves approved under cloudy circumstances or genuinely specious electoral anomalies.
Clarence Thomas was appointed in October 1991 by the duly elected George H. W. Bush. Thomas was cynically chosen by Republicans to take Thurgood Marshall’s seat on the court, as though the similar color of their skin might suggest that Thomas had a shred of the spiritual or intellectual character of the legendary Marshall. He was and is the antithesis of Thurgood Marshall.
After a volatile set of Senate confirmation hearings, Thomas was approved despite serious allegations concerning his lack of experience, his extreme views and his moral fitness. Thomas was condemned by women’s and civil rights’ groups and credibly accused by two women of sexual harassment. One of them, Anita Hill, went into expansive lurid detail during Senate hearings regarding his harassment of her.
Furthermore, we have recently discovered that Thomas’ wife, Ginni, was active in plans to overturn the recent election. Should we be so naïve as to believe that the extreme right-wing Thomas has not been in sympathy and consultation with his insurrectionist wife?
The remaining five archconservative justices — Chief Justice John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett were appointed by two presidents — George W. Bush and Donald Trump — who did not win a majority of the popular vote.
These justices ascended to the court despite the fact that all nurtured extremist views at odds with the majority of American voters, and all lied about — or strenuously obfuscated — their commitment not to overturn Roe v. Wade, despite affirming in hearings that it was “settled law.”
McConnell secured Gorsuch’s seat on the court by denying President Obama the opportunity to appoint Merrick Garland to the court. He falsely claimed it couldn’t be done during the 2016 election year. Then he discarded that lame excuse during the 2020 election year to appoint Amy Coney Barrett about a week before Election Day.
Seizing their moment, these archconservative justices, despite their historically low standing in the eyes of the American public, have forfeited any semblance of even-handed justice. This court has sniffed Trumpism and has not only joined forces with the MAGA zanies, it is now leading the charge.
Thomas, himself, has already signaled his further desire to dismantle established law, especially on cultural issues related to contraceptives, LGBTQ rights, same-sex marriage, affirmative action and who knows what else.
Another issue Thomas wants the Supreme Court to consider is whether state legislators and not the courts should set, administer and arbitrate the standards for elections. The danger? “Scurvy glass-eyed” partisan politicians, not judges, would choose their own electors for the Electoral College tally, regardless of the popular vote. This practice would greenlight the brazen tactics that Trump employed in his plan to overthrow the election of Joe Biden.
Hope hangs on a thread. We need what Lincoln called “a new birth of freedom” so that our nation “conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal,” might endure.
First, Democrats must win the House and the Senate in the midterm elections and by sizable enough majorities to neutralize the impact of McConnell and his cohorts.
Then, after winning back the House and Senates, Congress must enact legislation to overturn the venal Supreme Court decisions from this session.
Third, Congress must abolish the Electoral College.
Fourth, Congress must increase the Supreme Court to 13 sitting members.
Fifth, Congress must enact laws that place 12-year term limits on justices and require that they retire by age 70.
Sixth, Congress must impeach Clarence Thomas for criminal conflict of interest.
William Shaw, of Pinehurst, can be followed at williampshaw.substack.com.
