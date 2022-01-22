“As a nation, are we mature enough to debate our differences civilly?... Our headlines are replete with physical attacks and verbal harassment of those with who (sic) some disagree. It is a state of mind that is incompatible with a free people.”
Robert Levy’s sane and thoughtful sentiments from this December 2019 column in The Pilot favor a tolerance for opposing views and willingness to pursue truth across ideological lines. Such sentiments should be recited like a prayer before each Moore County school board meeting. Such sentiments might temper the incivility often displayed at these meetings, often by Levy himself.
In an earlier Pilot column from November 2019, Levy called for honesty in language when he denounced a Democratic congressman for employing “hearsay” in his attempt to impeach the former president because a defendant has a right “to be confronted with the witnesses against him.” “With hearsay,” Levy explains, “the defendant cannot either confront or cross-examine the person who makes an accusatory statement...It violates a basic constitutional right.” Levy, here, rightly condemns the spurious use of words to color or distort reality.
Truth, said Aeschylus, is the first casualty of war. In a hostile environment, words become weapons, and their connection to fact and reality becomes irrelevant. As Orwell noted in “1984:” “Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing.” In “1984,” citizens are repeatedly told that “War is Peace,” “Freedom is Slavery,” “Ignorance is Strength.”
But language does not have to be blatantly contradictory or false to distort reality and manipulate thought and behavior. Rhetorical fallacies — such as “begging the question,” “red herrings,” “straw men,” “stalking horses,” “broad generalizations,” “the correlation/causation fallacy,” and, yes, “hearsay” — are specifically designed to “spin” or shade the truth. All these communication strategies, frowned upon in high school and college composition textbooks, dull the sharp edge of truth.
For example, when Levy recently stated that “We do have an image problem and much of that comes from the idea that education is somehow a vehicle for liberal indoctrination,” he offers a master class on rhetorical fallacies.
First, is there actually an “image problem?” If this is not a proven fact, then Levy is “begging the question.”
Second, is this Levy’s statement, because the sentence structure is unclear on that point. He states that this unproven “image problem” “comes from the idea that…”. Whose idea? If this is not Levy’s ideas, then whose is it? If it is not his idea, then it is the “hearsay,” that so offended Levy once upon a time.
Third, if it is his statement, he should either provide evidence or make clear that this is merely his opinion and a “broad generalization.”
Fourth, even if there is an “image problem,” that does not mean that it is caused by “education somehow being a vehicle for liberal indoctrination.” This is a linguistic sleight of hand — a textbook “correlation/causation fallacy.” Many other and/or different causes make more sense than the one generated by Levy’s bias.
Fifth, Levy states, again without proof, that “education is somehow a vehicle of liberal indoctrination.” “Somehow?” Is this the best analysis a member of the school board can produce?
It’s bad form to drop a meatball like this and just leave it there. Just exactly how is education such a vehicle? Does Levy suspect that “somehow” active cells of Moore County teachers, conspiring with administrators and members of the state board of education, are “somehow” crafting a socialist agenda? This “somehow” combines the “broad generalization” with a “red herring” fallacy.
Levy again “begs the question” when he invests the phrase “liberal indoctrination” with his right-wing bias and then assumes that everything “liberal” is wrong, based on his bias. “Indoctrination” suggests coercive mind control. He knows these phrases will inflame his like-minded supporters, so it also becomes his “stalking horse.”
Levy routinely inveighs against Critical Race Theory being taught in the schools. This battered “red herring” is routinely dragged out and resuscitated at school board meetings, even though CRT is not being taught in Moore County schools, or in any North Carolina schools. And he knows it. CRT is also another of his “stalking horses” — prancing and winking and nodding to those who are fully aware of its racial subtext.
Levy claims that the low scores of the Moore County schools are caused by deviance from the old fashioned “3 R’s” and too much new thinking about history and society.
This is another palpable instance of the “causation/correlation fallacy.” It ignores many other more concrete causes, like: inadequate access to advanced educational technology; socio-economic status of the students; relative class size; inadequate school support staff (like counselors, nurses, teacher assistants); substandard teachers’ salaries and work conditions; or unrealistic demands placed on teachers, namely, to be social workers, psychologists, baby sitters, nurses, disciplinarians, front-line enforcers of COVID rules, purchasers of classroom supplies, protectors from active shooters, and yes, classroom teachers who prepare lessons, conduct classes and grade papers.
School boards have become ground zero for many Americans who believe “the Big Lie” and are prepared to “take back their country by any means.” Many angry supporters of the defeated ex-president have decided the best way to do that is to seize control at the local and state level. Sadly, in this pitched battle, many of the former guy’s adherents have adopted his way with words.
Public officials on every level should be, in Levy’s earlier words, “mature enough to debate differences civilly” in a manner that is “not incompatible with a free people.”
Ideally, clearly stated facts temper bias and opinion, so that elected officials can honestly debate how to interpret them. However, words twisted or unmoored from meaning do not serve a free people. Words serve a free people when they are used with reverence, precision, humility and an honest effort to connect them to what’s real, what’s true.
When truth is a battlefield casualty everyone loses.
William Shaw, of Pinehurst, can be followed at williampshaw.substack.com.
This is a brilliant column. Pretty funny too! John Misiaszek
