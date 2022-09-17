Last month, President Biden signed into law a $740 billion bill that also provides an extra $80 billion for the IRS to hire 87,000 new agents.
How is the IRS doing these days?
Here is a summary of some reports from the Treasury Inspector General:
- Last year, the IRS answered about 10 percent of taxpayer calls.
- There is a backlog of 17 million unprocessed tax returns.
- Almost 30 percent of earned-income tax credit payments in FY 21 were “improper.”
- Approximately 67,000 claims for low-income housing tax credits from 2015 to 2019 “lacked or did not match supporting documentation due to reporting errors.”
- An audit found that 26 percent of its American opportunity tax credits for education expenses were improper in FY 2021. Another 27 percent of its net premium tax credits were improper in FY 2019.
- In 2010 Congress passed the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act to identify wealthy Americans using undisclosed foreign accounts. The intent was to raise $9 billion in revenue by 2020. An April 2022 audit showed the IRS has spent $574 million to implement the law and has found only $14 million in revenue.
Is the IRS’ problem that it is short 87,000 employees? Of course not. The U.S. Tax Code is 6,871 pages. But when you include the federal tax regulations and the official tax guidance, it rises to approximately 75,000 pages. That’s the problem.
To fix it, hit the delete button — all 75,000 pages — and start over. We need a tax code that can be read in a few minutes and understood by every taxpayer in America. For example, something like “All taxes will be based on individual gross income.” Define exactly what constitutes individual gross income, how it is derived, how it is reported and how it can be verified.
The current code contains hundreds of possible deductions. Under this new plan, there is only one authorized deduction from personal gross income: charitable contributions. But the charities have to be real and operate under a strict set of standards in order to qualify.
Corporations do not pay taxes, people pay taxes. The so-called corporate tax is just another cost of producing a product, no different than the cost of raw materials, salaries, marketing, etc.
There is a better way to turn corporate income into government revenue. Let’s say that General Motors has a very profitable year; they raise wages, hire a few hundred new employees, build a new plant (future wages/salaries), pay more/higher bonuses and pay higher dividends to stockholders. All of those corporate actions will translate into higher individual gross personal income for thousands of taxpayers.
Under the new tax code, there would no longer be a separate tax on capital gains. If you invest $10,000 and then sell it for $15,000, that is simply a $5,000 addition to that year’s gross income. Capital losses will have zero bearing on your taxes.
So-called “death taxes” are the most morally corrupt initiative in our government. Under this proposed tax code, if you inherit it, you own it.
This concept of operations divides gross income into many brackets ranging from zero to billions of dollars. First, define the gross income brackets. For example, 0 to $100,000 in increments of 25,000; $100,000 to $1 million in increments of $100,000; $1 million to $10 million in increments of $1 million; and so on.
Second, determine the number of taxpayers in each bracket and update it every year.
Then, begin refining the first model with a working end number. Let’s use a budget of $4 trillion. Beginning at $25,000 gross income — anything lower has no tax rate — determine a beginning tax rate, for example, 7.28 percent.
Then adjust the rate upward by, for example, a consistent one-half percent increase for each bracket. Using the above brackets, the tax rate for $1 million gross income would be 12.78 percent, increasing to 28.78 percent for $1 billion gross income.
With an agreed-on set of brackets, tax rates per bracket and the number of taxpayers per bracket, the model is set and, given a new budget number every year, could literally spit out an updated tax code in seconds or minutes.
The president submits his budget to Congress the first Monday in February. By Sept. 30, Congress publishes a final Congressional Budget Resolution. Let’s say the budget is $4.436 trillion beginning the fiscal year on Oct. 1.
Put that budget number into the tax code model and work backward from $4.436 trillion to determine the exact tax rate for every taxpayer for the following year. Yes, it could be just that simple and the IRS could consist of perhaps 10,000 employees instead of 177,000.
Marvin L. Covault, Lt. Gen. U.S. Army (Ret.), is the author of “Vision to Execution,” a book for leaders, and a new book releaseed in May 2022, “Fix the Systems, Transform America,” as well as the author of a blog, WeThePeopleSpeaking.com.
